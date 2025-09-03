In a letter Wednesday calling out “fearmongering tactics” by Republicans, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration criticized assertions made by Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, the Pennsylvania Republican who chairs the the House Agriculture Committee, about how the state runs the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Referencing a letter that Thompson had written last month to the administration, Val Arkoosh, secretary of Department of Human Services, responded that Thompson had “misstated key facts.”

She also took Thompson to task for cutting SNAP benefits to Pennsylvanians by voting for President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Arkoosh disputed Thompson’s statement that Pennsylvania’s SNAP error rate is 11%. It’s actually slightly lower — 10.76%, below the national average of 10.93%.

“In fact,” Arkoosh wrote, “in last year, Pennsylvania was one of the most improved states in the country, reducing our error rate by an amount greater than 45 other states and territories.”

The error rate is a quality control measure that determines the percentage of over-and-underpayments to SNAP recipients.

Traditionally, the federal government has paid 100% of SNAP benefits. But under the law signed by Trump, states with high error rates will be penalized by having to cover a portion of SNAP benefits. That has significant implications for the commonwealth, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro, who said in May, “I really need you to hear me on this. We will not backfill the cuts that come from the federal government.

“We don’t have the ability to make up the dollars that they’re taking away from Pennsylvania.”

Thompson’s spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

In a statement Wednesday, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder accused Thompson in of trying to mislead on the issue after taking the “unconscionable vote to strip food benefits away from 140,000 Pennsylvanians – including nearly 7,000 people in his own district.”