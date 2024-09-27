Here’s why Josh Shapiro, Shonda Rhimes, and JD Vance will all be in the Philly suburbs on Saturday

Shonda Rhimes will campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia and the collar counties on Saturday, with a special appearance from Gov. Josh Shapiro. Their appearance falls on the same day Sen. JD Vance will be rallying in Bucks County for former President Donald Trump.

Rhimes, an award-winning writer and producer, will make stops in Philadelphia on Saturday at a “Books, Ballots, and Brunch” event with Black women leaders, as well as the 52nd Ward Canvass and Appreciation Picnic. The successful producer’s repertoire includes Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Bridgerton, How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna, Scandal, and more.

Outside of Philadelphia, Shapiro and Rhimes will put a spotlight on reproductive rights, rallying with local Democratic leaders in the suburbs. Rhimes joined the Planned Parenthood board in 2017 and cochairs a get-out-the-vote initiative created by Michelle Obama called When We All Vote, alongside other celebrities like Janelle Monáe and Megan Rapinoe.

Also on Saturday, Vance, Trump’s vice presidential nominee, will be campaigning for Trump in Newtown, a friendly turf for the Republican nominee from Ohio.

Abortion is Harris’ strongest issue among Pennsylvania voters just months before the presidential election, in which Pennsylvania plays a critical role. A post-debate poll from The Inquirer, New York Times, and Siena College found that Harris held a 25-point lead on Trump on the subject with 59% of likely voters trusting her more on the issue, slightly higher than President Joe Biden’s lead on abortion in April.

The crucial Philly suburbs were especially supportive of Harris on abortion issues, with 72% of likely voters in the collar counties saying she was better equipped to handle the issue.

It’s not the first time a celebrity has campaigned for Democrats on the issue in the Philly burbs this year.

In May, Harris was joined by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph in Montgomery County to discuss reproductive rights while President Joe Biden was the nominee. In June, first lady Jill Biden and Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter visited Montgomery County as part of a four-stop rally across Pennsylvania around the two-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned to attack Trump on the issue.

Democratic speakers at the suburban rally on Saturday will likely take aim at Project 2025, a document put together by a conservative think tank as a blueprint for another Trump presidency. Trump has distanced himself from the project since it’s become a Democratic talking point, but a large number of his associates authored the plan.

Project 2025 takes aim at abortion access, Planned Parenthood (even beyond their abortion services), emergency contraception, and abortion pills. The blueprint says the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, which took away the national right to abortion, was “just the beginning.” Since Trump appointed the conservative Supreme Court majority that took away that right, Trump has bragged about and taken credit for Dobbs.

“Conservatives in the states and in Washington, including in the next conservative Administration, should push as hard as possible to protect the unborn in every jurisdiction in America,” the Project 2025 foreword reads.

The document’s language about supporting the rights of fetuses and embryos can threaten family planning methods like IVF and some forms of contraception, according to legal experts.