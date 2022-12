Josh Shapiro, shown here at his Election Night celebration, has a team of more than 300 people helping him prepare to take on the governorship. Read more

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews.

The more than 300 members of the transition team, which will operate until Shapiro is sworn in Jan. 17, include lots of the most politically connected people in the commonwealth. Some are donors to Shapiro, and many have long histories in state politics and policy. Some of those histories are complicated. Members of past gubernatorial transitions have also sometimes gone on to serve in prominent administrative roles.

Here’s the full list of the more than 300 people on the team, broken down by areas of focus:

Transition Leadership Board

Chair: William Sasso, Chairman Emeritus of Stradley Ronon.

Roy Temple, who directed Gov. Tom Wolf’s transition team, and Rob Ghormoz, a senior advisor to Wolf, will also serve as senior advisors in Shapiro’s transition.

Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council

Gregory E. Deavens, President and CEO of Independence Health Group

Angela Ferritto, President of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Thomas B. Hagen, Chairman of the Board of Erie Indemnity Company, former Pennsylvania Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of Community & Economic Development

Laura Karet, CEO of Giant Eagle and Chair of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development

Jannie K. Lau, Lawyer and Retired Technology Company Executive

Charisse Lillie, CEO of CRL Consulting, former Assistant United States Attorney on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, City Solicitor for the City of Philadelphia

Neil T. O’Donnell, Founder of O’Donnell Law Offices

Michelle Singer, SVP at Comcast

Hon. Pam Snyder, State Representative for Pennsylvania District 50, representing Greene and Washington Counties

Transition Personnel Committee

Chair: Lt. Gov.-Elect Austin Davis

Curtis Aiken, President, CEO and Founder of ProTech Compliance

Madeline Bell, President and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Norman Bristol Colón, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Founder and Chairman of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention

Steven Crawford, President and Partner at Wojdak Government Relations, former Secretary for Legislative Affairs and Chief of Staff to Governor Ed Rendell

Robert Fox, Managing Partner at Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox, former Chair of the Lower Merion Environmental Advisory Council, Planning Commission, and Zoning Hearing Board

J. David Henderson, Executive Director of AFSCME Council 13

Joseph Hill, Senior Principal at Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies

Susan Jacobson, President at Jacobson Strategic Communications, former Deputy Chief of Staff to Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell

Farnam Jahanian, President of Carnegie Mellon University

Jerry Johnson, President and CEO of Axum Advisors

Kevin Kinross, Consultant at The Carey Group, former Chief of Staff to Allegheny County Executive Dan Onorato and former Special Assistant to Governor Ed Rendell

Ben Kirshner, Former Founder, Chairman and CEO of Tinuiti

Lauren Lambrugo, Chief Operating Officer of Public Health Management Corporation,

Jennifer Liptak, Chief of Staff to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Leslie Anne Miller, Attorney and former General Counsel of Pennsylvania under Governor Ed Rendell

Marshall Mitchell, Senior Pastor at the Salem Baptist Church of Abington, former Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Floyd Flake

Joseph Neubauer, Former CEO of Aramark

James D. Schultz, Partner at Holland & Knight, former General Counsel to Governor Tom Corbett and Associate White House Counsel under President Donald Trump

Judith M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group

Andréa Stanford, Vice President, Pittsburgh Regional Manager at BNY Mellon, former Assistant County Manager of Allegheny County and Senior Advisor for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Nathaniel Yap, Former Director at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

Transition Legal Counsel

Mira Baylson, Member at Cozen O’Connor

Tracey McCants Lewis, Deputy General Counsel and Director of Human Resources at the Pittsburgh Penguins

David Nasatir, Chairman of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

Economic Development Advisory Committee

Chair: Matt Smith, President, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce

Rural/Agriculture Subcommittee

MeeCee Baker, CEO, Versant Strategies

Michael Bronstein, President, American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp

Raymond Bunt, Jr., Former State Representative (147th District, Montgomery County)

Justin Clapper, Government Affairs, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

Larisa Miller, President & CEO, Keystone Farm Future CEO, Phoenix Global, LLC

Alan P. Novak, President, Novak Strategic Advisors; Partner, Rooney Novak Isenhour Group; Attorney at Lamb McErlane, PC

James M. D’Innocenzo, Vice President – State Government, Legislative & Regulatory Affairs, Comcast NBC Universal

David Kerr, President External Affairs, AT&T Pennsylvania

Hannah Smith-Brubaker, Executive Director, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture

Dr. Kyle C. Kopko, Executive Director, Center for Rural Pennsylvania

Michael Smith, Ph.D., Director of Commonwealth Relations, Office of Government and Community Affairs, University of Pennsylvania

Gabe Perlow, CEO, Rooted Management Services

Christian R. Herr, Executive Vice President, PennAg Industries Association

Business Development Subcommittee

Marwan Kreidie, Professor of Political Science, West Chester University, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Arab-American Development Corps

Nagi Latefa, Application’s Engineering Manager at Intel Corporation

Kevin Acklin, President of Business Operations, Pittsburgh Penguins

John Callahan, Former Mayor of Bethlehem

Charlie Dent, Former Member of Congress

Jill Foys, Executive Director, Northwest Pa Regional Planning and Development Commission

Marcel Groen, Retired Partner, Fox Rothschild; Former Chair, Pennsylvania Democratic Party

Richard M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO, RAF Industries, Inc.

Sam Katz, Filmmaker, History Making Productions

Grace McGregor Kramer, Vice President of Operations, McGregor Industries, Inc.

Michael K. Pearson, Partner, Iron Stone Real Estate Partners

Gregg Perelman, Founding Partner and CEO, Walnut Capital Management

J.B. Reilly, President, City Center Investment Corporation

Israel Roizman, President, Roizman Development Inc.

Marc Stier, Director, PA Budget and Policy Center

William R. Taxay, Shareholder and Co-Leader, Real Estate National Practice Group, Dentons Cohen & Grigsby P.C.

Ken Weinstein, President, Philly Office Retail

Herky Pollock, Executive Vice President, CBRE

Mark E. Pasquerilla, Chair of the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership Chairman of Crown American Associates

Michael Heller, Executive Chairman and CEO, Cozen O’Connor

Mark Campbell, Partner, Ridge Policy Group

Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Luke Bernstein, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry

Timothy M. Pulte, Executive Managing Director – Market Leader Philadelphia Tri-State Region Brokerage, Colliers

Clifford B. Levine, Chair, Public Sector Law Group, Dentons, Cohen & Grigsby, PC

John Grady, Senior Vice President, Wexford Science & Technology, LLC

Jim Wansacz, Executive Director, Agency for Community EmPOWERment of NEPA

Sam Williamson, Western Pennsylvania District Director, SEIU 32BJ

Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee

Craig Snyder, CEO, Indigo Global Corporation

Bernie Hall, President, United SteelWorkers District 10

Bill Hamilton, President, Pennsylvania Conference of Statewide Teamsters; International Vice President, Teamsters

Joanne Manganello, Director of Pennsylvania Government Relations, LIUNA Mid-Atlantic Regional Organizing Coalition

Thomas R. McIntyre, Business Manager/Financial Secretary, I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 5

Tom Melcher, Business Manager, Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council

Brittaney Rodas, Legislative and Political Representative, UFCW Local 1776

Wadud Ahmad, President/Co-Founder, Ahmad Zaffarese LLC

Chuck Hammel, President, Pitt Ohio

Jeffrey Letwin, Counsel, Saul Ewing LLP

Gregory B. May, Vice President & Pennsylvania Office Leader, HNTB Corporation

Thomas C. Melisko, Jr., Business Manager, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66

Leslie Richards, General Manager, SEPTA; Former Secretary of PennDOT; Former Montgomery County Commissioner

Mark Stine, Executive Vice President Legislative and Public Affairs, PA Automotive Association

Sarah Clark Stuart, Executive Director, Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

Vince Tutino, President, The Lindy Group Inc.

Barry Schoch, Senior Vice-President, KCI Technologies, Inc.

Folasade (Sade) Olanipekun-Lewis, Vice President Operating & Community Partnerships, Vantage Airport Group

Jon Geeting, Engagement Director, Philadelphia 3.0

George Zalar, Business Manager, Ironworkers Local 404

Innovation Subcommittee

Jim Greenwood, Senior Policy Advisor, DLA Piper Global Law Firm

Kurt Imhoff, Senior Vice President, Policy & Public Affairs at Life Sciences Pennsylvania

Jeff Marrazzo, Co-founder and former CEO, Spark Therapeutics

Jack Cohen, President, Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau

Angelo J. Valletta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Russel Kaufman, M.D., President Emeritus, The Wistar Institute, Professor Emeritus, Duke University, Executive in Residence, Pappas-Capital

Mustafa Rashed, President & CEO, Bellevue Strategies

Michael S. Parmacek, MD, Frank Wister Thomas Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine; Chair, Department of Medicine, Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Matt Smith, President, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce

Environment and Energy Advisory Committee

Chair: MeeCee Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer, Versant Strategies

Environment Subcommittee

Katie Blume, Political & Legislative Director, Conservation Voters of PA.

Romulo Diaz, Ret. Judge and former Exelon Director and Vice Chairman of Hispanic in Energy

Jaimie Field, Director of Sustainability, Entercom

Patrick Morgan, Patrick Morgan, 1st Deputy Commissioner, Strategy and Engagement Philadelphia Parks & Recreation

Charlie McPhedran, Senior Attorney, Earthjustice

Mark Szybist, Senior Attorney, Natural Resources Defense Council

Melissa Ostroff, Pennsylvania Field Advocate at Earthworks

Jennifer Quinn, Legislative and Political Director, Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter

Paul A. Roth, Ph.D., Principal, Entropia LLC; Former State Director, Clean Power PA Coalition

Jim M. Seif, Former Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection; Former Regional Administrator, EPA Region 3

Ezra P. Thrush, MPA, Senior Director of Government Affairs, PennFuture

John Walliser, Senior Vice President - Legal & Government Affairs, Pennsylvania Environmental Council

Shannon Waterman Dawson, Senior Associate, Wojdak Government Relations

Jennifer Fields, Managing Partner, ACRI Environmental Group LLC

Energy Subcommittee

Joel Dominguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation

Louis Evans, President & CEO, Commonwealth Energy Group

Marc Felgoise, Member, Intersect Energy

John Hines, Corporate Relations Manager - Northeast Great Lakes Region, Shell

Christopher Lewis, Principal, Blank Rome; Energy Commission Chair, City of Philadelphia

Brian Aiello, Vice President - External Relations, CNX Resources Corp

Kevin Walker, CEO, Duquesne Light

Cheryl McAbee, Esquire, Senior Counsel, Hardwick Law Firm and President of River Development Corporation

Joylette Portlock, PH.D., Executive Director, Sustainable Pittsburgh

Mike Stanton, Business Manager, Boilermakers Local 154

Kareem Afzal, Chief Executive Officer, PDC Machines

Janeen Zappa, Executive Director, Keystone Energy Efficiency Association

Dan Lapato, Managing Director, State Affairs and Public Policy, American Gas Association

John Kotek, Senior Vice President for Policy Development and Public Affairs, Nuclear Energy Institute

Stephanie Catarino Wissman, American Petroleum Institute Pennsylvania

John Bland, Business Manager, Boilermakers Local 13

Seth Shapiro, President & CEO, Philadelphia Gas Works

Jim Snell, Business Manager, Steamfitters Local 420

Judson Kroh, Robindale Energy

Ken Broadbent, Business Manager, Steamfitters Local 449

Public Safety Advisory Committee

Chair: Patrick Murphy, Former Under Secretary of the Army

Law Enforcement Subcommittee

Richard Johnston, Sherriff, Northampton County

John Eckenrode, President, Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers

Dave Kennedy, President, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association

John McNesby, President, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5

Joe Regan, President, Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police

Charles Roca, Chief of Police, City of Allentown

Robert Swartzwelder, President, Pittsburgh Fraternal Order of Police Local #1

Greg Rowe, Executive Director, Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association

Danielle Outlaw, Police Commissioner, Philadelphia Police Department

Dave Heckler, Former District Attorney, Bucks County

Tom Strangrecki, Acting Chief of Police, City of Pittsburgh

Emergency Management Subcommittee

Bob Brooks, President, Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters

Chuck McQuilken, Vice President, Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedics Union IAFF Local #22

Jack Tomarchio, Principal, Agoge Group, LLC

Patrick Murphy, Former Under Secretary of the Army

Jerome Ozog, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute

Roland “Bud” Mertz, Director, Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety

Tim Leech, Vice President, Pittsburgh Firefighters IAFF Local No. 1

Community Safety Subcommittee

Adam Garber, Executive Director, CeaseFirePA

Bryan Lentz, Attorney, Bochetto and Lentz PC

Dorothy Johnson-Speight, Founder & National Executive Director, Mothers In Charge

John Solomon, Founder & Community Activist, Endangered Kind

Nick Suplina, Senior Vice President for Law & Policy, Everytown for Gun Safety

Maria Goellner, Pennsylvania State Policy Director, FAMM

Abbie Newman, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center

Saleem Holbrook, Executive Director, Abolitionist Law Project

Alexandra Abboud, Pennsylvania Program Manager, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice

Hank Butler, Executive Director, PA Jewish Coalition

Margot Isman, Policy Director, Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project

Dr. Jamie Martin, Professor, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Former APSCUF President

Jasiri X, Co-Founder & CEO, 1Hood Media

Rev. Donald Moore, Pastor, Mount Carmel Baptist Church

Robert Rooks, CEO, REFORM Alliance

Education and Workforce Advisory Committee

Chair: Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh

Pre-K–12 Subcommittee

Lisa Nutter, Founder and Managing Partner, Community Impact Investments

Jim Vaughan, Executive Director, Pennsylvania State Education Association

Laura Boyce, Executive Director, Teach Plus Pennsylvania

Joel Greenberg, Founder, Susquehanna International Group

Kathy Christiano, Board Chair, Stoneleigh Foundation

Sean Reily, President & CEO, Roscommon International

Daniel Weidemer, Director of Government Relations, Pennsylvania State Education Association

Art Steinberg, President, American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania

Amy Sichel, Former Superintendent of Abington School District

Turea Hutson, PhD candidate in the Drexel University School of Education

Rich Askey, President, Pennsylvania State Education Association

Sharif El-Mekki, CEO, The Center for Black Educator Development

Christopher Goins, President, Girard College

Tracey Hart, Educator, Franklin School District

Nathan Mains, CEO, Pennsylvania School Boards Association

Robert Mitchell, Educator, Pittsburgh Public School District

Higher Education Subcommittee

Brenda Allen, President, Lincoln University

Elizabeth Bolden, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges

Tom Foley, President, Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania

John Fry, President, Drexel University

Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor, University of Pittsburgh

Amanda Hill, Senior Director of Marketing & External Relations, Peirce College

Pedro Rivera, President, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Former Pennsylvania Secretary of Education

Cindy Shapira, Chair, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors

Jasmine Sessoms, SVP of Corporate Affairs for Hilco Redevelopment Partners

Eric Gutshall, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority and the State Public School Building Authority

Christopher Gray, President, Erie County Community College

Kevin Jenkins, President & CEO, Manchester Bidwell Corporation

Ken Mash, President, Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties

Wendell Pritchett, Former Interim President, The University of Pennsylvania

Pamela Keye, Chief Diversity and Compliance Officer, Cheney University

James Mullen, Former President, Allegheny College

Janine Frazier Macklin, Associate Director Corporate Relations, Duquesne University

Barbara K. Altman, President, Franklin & Marshall College

Mitchell Morgan, Chairman of the Board, Temple University and Chairman of the Board, Morgan Properties

Workforce Development Subcommittee

Darrin Kelly, President, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council

Daniel Alvalle, Pennsylvania Director, CASA

Robert Bair, President, Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades

Gary Masino, President, Sheet Metal Workers Local 19

Khamil Bailey, Black Business Advocate

Bill Sproule, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Robert Cherry, CEO, Partner4Work Inc

Patrick Clancy, President & CEO, Philadelphia Works

Tim Crowther, Political Director and Business Representative, IUPAT District Council 21

Michael Stefan, Assistant Vice President of State Relations, Penn State University

Sabrina Saunders-Mosby, President & CEO, Vibrant Pittsburgh

Michael Araten, CEO & President, Sterling Drive Ventures

Alex Halper, Vice President of Government Affairs, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry

Warren Faust, President, NEPA Building Trades Council

Christopher Hundley, Public & Government Relations Director at SEIU Local 668

Health and Human Services

Chair: Dr. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

Healthcare Subcommittee

Bruce Armon, Partner and Health Law Group Chair, Saul Ewing LLP

Allison Beam, Senior Vice President and Chief Government Affairs Officer, UPMC

Steven Davis, Insurance Chair, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP

Jay Feldstein, President and CEO, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Martin Gaynor, E.J. Barone University Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University

Ravi Gupta, Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Azmat Husain, Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder, Personic Healthcare

Tracy Lawless, Government Affairs Counselor, K&L Gates LLP

Dan Onorato, Executive Vice President, Highmark Health

Jack D. Schocker, Chair, Department Of Radiation Oncology, UPMC Altoona

Eric Settle, Senior Counsel, AmeriHealth Caritas

Everette James, M. Allen Pond Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh

Andrew Sharp, Director of State Government Relations, Penn Medicine

Nathan Spade, Vice President, External Affairs, UnitedHealth Group

Heather Tyler, Vice President, State Legislative Advocacy, The Hospital + Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania

Richard Ost, President, Philadelphia Pharmacy Inc.

Charles Breslin, CEO, Rittenhouse Consulting Group LLC, Maintenance Matrix LLC, DBA Star Quality Health Partners

Matthew Yarnell, President, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania

Alhambra Frarey, Assistant Professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology, Penn Medicine

Kristen Farry, Vice President of Policy & Government Relations, Woods Services

Gary Zegiestowsky, Executive Director, Rural Health Redesign Center

Kevin Mahoney, CEO, University of Pennsylvania Health System

Antoinette Kraus, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Health Access Network

Argie Allen-Wilson, Mental Health/Relationship Therapist & Co-Founder of Mental Health First Connects, Connections Matter LLC and Founder of F.A.I.T.H. Connects LLC

Maureen May, President, Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals

Human Services Subcommittee

Josie Badger, President, J. Badger Consulting

Nancy Murray, Senior VP of Achieva and President of The Arc of Greater Pittsburgh

Denny O’Brien, Former Speaker, Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Stewart Cohen, Shareholder, Cohen, Placitella & Roth, P.C.

William Stauffer, Executive Director, The Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations - Alliance

Benjamin Abella, William G. Baxt Professor and Vice Chair for Research; Director, Center for Resuscitation Science; Medical Director, Penn Acute Research Collaboration, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Beth Balaban, Director of Community Outreach, Excel Treatment Center

Wendy Evans, Director of Operations, Commonwealth Energy Group

Carlos Carter, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

Richard Edley, President & CEO, Rehabilitation & Community Providers Association

Cynthia Figueroa, President & CEO, JEVS Human Services

Bev Mackereth, Former Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare

Katharine Dalke, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Health

Lynette Brown-Sow, President, L.M Brown Management Group, LLC

Shaun Dougherty, President, Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests

Brittany Kline, Program Director, Safe2Say Something

Pat Brier, Founder, Patrick J. Brier & Associates

Salima Suswell, Executive Director, Emgage Pennsylvania

Ted Kopas, Project Manager, Governors Action Team and Former Commissioner, Westmoreland County

Charles Hooker, President & CEO, Keystone Human Services

Weston Kensinger, Director, Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research and Associate Teaching Professor of Biobehavioral Health at Penn State University

Lucy Kitner, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Association of County Administrators of Mental Health and Developmental Services

Garrett Snider, Director, Philadelphia DHS Child Welfare Oversight Board; Director, The Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia; Founder and Board Member, The Resilience Foundation.

Dale Klatzker, President & CEO, Gaudenzia, Inc.

Sherri Landis, Executive Director, The Arc of Pennsylvania

Michael McDonnell, Communications Manager, Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests

Seniors Subcommittee

Nancy Thaler, National Consultant on Medicaid-Funded Long-Term Care and Home and Community Based Services

Teresa Osborne, State Advocacy Director, AARP Pennsylvania

Barbara L. Valaw, Served as Director of Quality Assurance, Pennsylvania Department of Aging

Zach Shamberg, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Health Care Association

Scott Rifkin, Executive Chairman, Real Time Medical

Rebecca May-Cole, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging

Daniel Mazus, President, Retired Public Employees of Pennsylvania AFSCME Chapter 13

Mary Jo Campbell, President, Association of PA State College & University Retired Faculties

Linda Weaver, Retired PSEA Educator

Consumer Protection

Chair: Brian A. Hudson, Sr., Former CEO Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Housing Subcommittee

Mark Dambly, CEO Pennrose, LLC

Brian Hudson, CPA, CTP, Former CEO of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Jonathan Hudson, Partner, Hudson Companies.

Blane Stoddart, President & CEO, BFW Construction Project Managers

Bryce Maretzki, Director of Policy and Planning, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Nilda Ruiz, President & CEO, Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha

Finance and Insurance Subcommittee

Mark Dombrowski, Vice President of Government Affairs, Erie Insurance Group

Jamie Maguire, CEO & Chairman, Skippack Energy LLC

Paul Gitnik, Board Member, Pennsylvania Board of Finance & Revenue

Richard Green, Chairman and CEO, Firstrust Bank

Dominic Folino, Founder, PA Blockchain Coalition

Warner N. Macklin III, Chairman, CEO and Managing Director, FoxChase Advisors, LLC

Val Digiorgio, General Counsel and Consultant, BCI Consulting, LLC

Robin Weissman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Nicholas Smyth, Senior Deputy Attorney General & Assistant Director for Consumer Financial Protection, Office of Attorney General

State Government Operations

Chair: Joann Bell, Director of the Philadelphia Government Office, Pugliese Associates

Government Reform Subcommittee

Joann Bell, Director of the Philadelphia Government Office, Pugliese Associates

Kathleen Bruder, Chair of Regulatory & Government Affairs, Saxton & Stump

Peter Calcara, Vice President of Government Relations, Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Chris Cera, CEO, Arcweb Technologies

Tracy Coleman, State and Local Government Director of Sales, Pegasystems

Alan Kessler, Partner, Duane Morris LLP

Laura Jan Kuller, Attorney & Owner, Pursuit Advocacy

Mike Maguire, Political Director of AFSCME Council 13

Lindsey Mauldin, Vice President, Advocacy and Public Policy, Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania

Mark Segal, Journalist & Author

Craig Snyder, CEO, Indigo Global Corporation

Connie Williams, Former Pennsylvania State Senator

David Davis, Managing Director, Accenture

Reesa Kossoff, Executive Director, SEIU PA State Council

Mary Isenhour, Partner, Rooney Novak Isenhour Group

David Landau, Of Counsel, Duane Morris LLP

Sarah Spotts, Associate at Triad Strategies

Steve Cantanese, President, SEIU Local 668

Lisa Schaefer, Executive Director, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

Legal and Judiciary Subcommittee

Murray Ufberg, Senior Partner, Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, LLP

Michael Quatrini, Attorney, Quatrini Law Group

Dan Brier, Founding Partner Myers, Brier & Kelly, LLP

Larry Bendesky, Managing Shareholder, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky

Joe Messa, President and Founding Partner of Messa & Associates, PC.

Jason Matzus, Owner, Baldwin Matzus, LLC

Jason Landau Goodman, Board Chair of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress

Jeffrey Scott, Lead Compliance Counsel, Digital, Reporting, and Analytics, Pfizer

Kristen Feden, Partner at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, PC

Sara Jacobson, Executive Director, Public Defenders Association

Local Government Subcommittee

Christina Finello, Solicitor, Bucks County Clerk of Courts

Steven Kline, Chair, Montgomery County Planning Commission

Dawn Summerville, Deputy Commerce Director, City of Philadelphia

Tom VanKirk, Retired Chief Legal Officer of Highmark Health

Alex Reber, Managing Partner, Miller Dixon Drake, PC

WHILE YOU’RE HERE... If you learned something from this story, pay it forward and become a member of Spotlight PA so someone else can in the future at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.