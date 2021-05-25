“The people of Pennsylvania spoke loud and clear in the May 18 election to empower the General Assembly and provide checks and balances within emergency declaration provisions,” Rep. Seth Grove (R. York), chair of the State Government Committee, said Tuesday. “This resolution … would, in part, remove the draconian policies imposed on Pennsylvanians over the past year. What’s left is basically federal funding and ensuring that we are able to continue some of the regulatory suspensions that have occurred.”