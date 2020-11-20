Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature was on the cusp Friday of passing a nearly $35.5 billion spending plan that avoids tax increases and major cuts, and relies on about $1.3 billion in coronavirus relief aid to balance the books.
The package includes no major surprises — and no bailout for restaurants and other industries that have lobbied for what they say is a desperately needed influx of cash. Republican leaders justified using federal aid money for the budget, rather than for direct assistance, saying it would pay the salaries of state-employed public health and safety workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers in May approved a partial, stopgap budget amid uncertainty about how COVID-19 would impact state finances. The new plan funds the final seven months of the fiscal year and represents a 2.2% reduction in spending compared to the previous year.
House lawmakers voted 104-97 to approve the main budget bill and 108-92 to approve the enabling fiscal code, which provides spending instructions, late Friday.
The House floor was closed to most members during the vote. A spokesperson for Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) said lawmakers were told to vote by proxy and leave the Capitol.
The reason was believed to be related to additional COVID-19 cases in the Capitol, sources told Spotlight PA. A member of the House announced late Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, leading another lawmaker to file an official complaint with the Department of Health alleging unsafe working conditions.
The Senate was expected to take up the main budget bill late Friday. Lawmakers in that chamber earlier in the day approved the fiscal code bill, which contains a provision, less about finances, and seemingly aimed at Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Fetterman’s office has a prime location: a second-floor balcony, underneath the Capitol’s iconic dome, and he has hung LGBTQ pride flags there, as well as one with a cannabis leaf.
The provision directs the Department of General Services — which oversees state-owned buildings — to ensure that no flag other than the U.S. flag, the Pennsylvania flag, or one allowed under state law is flown over or on Capitol grounds.
“Democrats do not take kindly to Republican attempts to restrict constitutionally guaranteed rights,” House Democratic spokesperson Bill Patton said.
But he added this type of complex code bill does present challenges to lawmakers who approve of the overall legislation while objecting to certain provisions. The bill is tied to billions of dollars to fund many state agencies through June.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the House Republicans, said Friday the caucus worked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on the flag language. He said the measure “provides for uniformity and decorum for what is displayed on the outside of the Capitol.”
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) likewise said “every provision in the bill” was agreed to by Wolf.
Fetterman posted on Twitter that he would stop displaying flags when lawmakers legalize cannabis and provide discrimination protections for members of the LGBTQ community — measures that have stalled in the GOP-controlled legislature.
“It’s kinda flattering that they changed Pennsylvania law just for me,” he wrote.
The legislation also has a special provision that impacts Harrisburg, alone. In 2018, Pennsylvania allowed the city to exit a state program for financially distressed municipalities, called Act 47, while letting it maintain some of the program’s benefits: five more years to keep elevated tax levels. The code bill under consideration would extend Harrisburg’s exception even further.
The fiscal code passed through the Senate 33-16 with little debate Friday afternoon. Sen. Andy Dinniman (D., Chester) spoke against the measure, saying it didn’t do enough to fund K-12 schools. But lawmakers didn’t debate other parts of the bill, including the flag restriction.
