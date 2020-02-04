Capitol Notebook by Spotlight PA provides updates on important news and notes from the halls of power in Harrisburg. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday proposed a $36 billion dollar budget with no major tax increases that would boost funding for public education, expand full-day kindergarten to all students, borrow money to address environmental hazards in schools, and make sweeping changes to how charter schools are funded.
In his annual address before a joint session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor also departed from the boundaries of a traditional budget speech to make a strong plea for stricter gun laws in a state with a long history of taking a hands-off approach to the issue.
Wolf called for universal background checks, stronger reporting requirements for lost and stolen firearms and a “red flag” law that would give judges the ability to temporarily seize firearms from people considered a threat to themselves or others. And he urged the Republican-controlled legislature to memorialize 2020 as the year it will usher in changes.
“The steps I’m proposing are supported by the evidence and supported by the vast majority of Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said during his speech, adding: “To let another session go by without action would be a failure of imagination that will cost lives.”
Though the governor’s sixth proposed budget reflected his long held priorities of championing public education, it also recognized the reality of negotiating with Republican lawmakers who control the state legislature, and who in years past have rejected several of the administration’s big-ticket revenue proposals.
Wolf’s plan, for instance, would not hike either the state’s sales or income taxes — the two largest sources of revenue — but instead would seek to raise new dollars through targeted fees on municipalities to fund, among other items, the State Police budget.
Still, Wolf is again floating a proposal to impose a new tax on natural gas drillers, and use that money to fund an ambitious infrastructure improvement program that would underwrite projects ranging from broadband expansion to combating urban blight. The governor has proposed a drilling tax every year since taking office in 2015, but legislators have been unable to agree on a plan.
The governor is also renewing his call to gradually raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, another proposal that has been met with resistance by some Republican lawmakers.
It is unclear how Republicans who control both legislative chambers will react to Wolf’s proposal, which calls for increasing spending by nearly 6% over this fiscal year’s $34 billion spending plan. (That does not include an additional $600 million the governor is seeking to cover cost overruns in this year’s budget.)
GOP lawmakers have been critical in years past of big increases in spending, and they are bound to be so again, as Wolf’s budget relies heavily on a projection that revenue will grow 4.5% in the next fiscal year.
But this is an election year — a time when elected officials try to avoid any drawn-out conflict or controversy — and there could be pressure to wrap up the budget fuss-free well before the July 1 deadline.
Here are some highlights from Wolf’s budget:
-Public schools would receive an additional $100 million, and the governor is proposing an extra $25 million for special education funding.
-Wolf would boost funding for early childhood education by $30 million: $25 million for Pre-K Counts and $5 million for the Head Start Supplemental program.
-The governor would expand free, full-time kindergarten to every Pennsylvania student, an expansion funded through a separate reform plan Wolf is unveiling for charter schools.
-Wolf is again proposing to raise the minimum salary for public school teachers to $45,000 per year, from $18,500 per year.
-Under an expanded Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, $1 billion in state funding, typically set aside for capital projects, would be available to remediate lead- and asbestos-tainted schools, an issue that has been particularly acute in Philadelphia.
-The governor wants to siphon $204 million from the state’s Race Horse Development Trust Fund to provide financial assistance to full-time students in Pennsylvania’s state colleges and universities. To be eligible for the money, students would have to agree to stay in the state for the same number of years for which they received aid.
-State-run universities would also receive nearly $13 million to redesign technology infrastructure.
-Wolf is proposing flat-funding to state-related universities including Penn State and Temple University.
The governor is proposing changes to charter school laws that he said will save school districts, which pay for charters but do not run them, about $280 million every year. Among the proposed reforms:
-The administration would apply a tiered special education funding formula to charter schools, which now receive money based on the assumption that all school districts have a special education population of 16%. In fact, that percentage varies widely across the state.
-Wolf would establish a statewide tuition rate for cyber charter schools, which currently receive between $7,700 and $21,400 per student per year. The new rate would be $9,500 per student every year.
The governor is asking the legislature to approve raising the state’s minimum wage from the current $7.25 per hour to $12 beginning this July. That rate would increase every year by 50 cents until it reaches $15 per hour in July 2026. The Senate late last year approved a plan to gradually hike the minimum wage to $9.50 per hour, but the House has not yet taken up the proposal.
Wolf is resurrecting a new version of a proposal he has championed in recent years to impose a fee for State Police coverage on municipalities that don’t have their own police forces. This year, the governor is seeking a fee on all municipalities. The fee would be calculated based on the level of coverage and would factor in a town’s population and income.
-The governor is proposing a $1 million expansion of the legal services program that assists those in poverty.
-He is asking for an additional $8.1 million to provide services to 1,700 people on the state’s in-home services waiting list.
-Wolf is pushing to invest $4 million to support people living with autism or intellectual disabilities.
