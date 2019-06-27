The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that partisan gerrymandering is a political issue outside the purview of the federal courts.
The ruling was a major blow for anti-gerrymandering activists who say the practice of parties drawing political maps to favor themselves, by diluting their opponents’ votes, is fundamentally anti-democratic and unfair to voters.
But the Supreme Court has never overturned a map as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander, saying it lacks a clear standard for doing so. Last year it punted on two cases.
And on Thursday, it shut the doors on federal courts’ intervention.
“[F]ederal courts are neither equipped nor authorized to apportion political power as a matter of fairness. It is not even clear what fairness looks like in this context,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. wrote in the 5-4 opinion. He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, and Brett M. Kavanaugh.
“Deciding among those different visions of fairness poses basic questions that are political, not legal,” Roberts wrote in the opinion. “There are no legal standards discernible in the Constitution for making such judgments. And it is only after determining how to define fairness that one can even begin to answer the determinative question: “How much is too much?’”
Justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
“Of all times to abandon the Court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one. The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government. Part of the court’s role in that system is to defend its foundations. None is more important than free and fair elections,” Kagan wrote. “With respect but deep sadness, I dissent.”
The cases were the latest high-profile redistricting cases to reach the Supreme Court. The decisions come two years before the next round of mapping, amid a rise in efforts nationwide aimed at combating partisan gerrymandering.
Last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the state’s congressional map as violating the state Constitution, drawing attention to an issue that had long been seen as esoteric. But a surge of grassroots activism, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, has turned gerrymandering into a major political issue; former President Barack Obama has personally focused on the issue since leaving office.
With a national rise in interest in gerrymandering, the cases decided Thursday were among the mostly highly anticipated of the court’s term.
Benisek v. Lamone accused Maryland’s Democrat-controlled legislature of drawing a U.S. House of Representatives district in 2011 to favor Democrats, flipping the seat from a safe Republican seat to a safe Democratic one.
It’s the case’s second time before the Supreme Court, after the court ruled on technical terms last year and sent it back to a district court. The lower court blocked the map and ordered a new one drawn up, prompting this appeal.
In Rucho v. Common Cause and Rucho v. League of Women Voters of North Carolina, which were consolidated, the Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature is accused of drawing its congressional districts to favor Republicans. The map was drawn in 2016 after the previous one was overturned as a racial gerrymander.
The 2016 North Carolina map was struck down twice, and it was the first congressional map a federal court had ever rejected as a partisan gerrymander.
In these cases, as well as last year’s Gill v. Whitford, the challengers sought to prove gerrymandering by presenting a variety of social-science measures for analyzing maps and evidence of lawmakers’ intent. Republican lawmakers in North Carolina, for example, acknowledged they had drawn maps for their party’s advantage.
“I propose that we draw the maps to give a partisan advantage to 10 Republicans and three Democrats, because I do not believe it’s possible to draw a map with 11 Republicans and two Democrats,” one said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.