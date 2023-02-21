State Rep. Tim Briggs dropped out of the race for Montgomery County commissioner Tuesday, days after the local Democratic Party decided to stay neutral in the election.

“I write today in the spirit of party unity and to announce I have decided to withdraw my name for consideration for the office of Montgomery County Commissioner,” Briggs wrote in an email to county Democrats. Briggs, who is set to chair the House Judiciary Committee this legislative session, said he remains “excited to help advance Governor Shapiro’s agenda — and to work on building our majority in the [H]ouse.”

Top Democratic officials in Montgomery County had pushed for the party organization to endorse Briggs, a veteran lawmaker from King of Prussia, for a seat on the governing board. But at the party’s convention last Thursday, rank-and-file members voted for an “open primary” — meaning no candidate received the endorsement.

The dramatic convention last week came as party officials faced backlash over their succession plan. This year’s election will bring a major leadership shakeup to the county, after Commissioner Val Arkoosh resigned to join Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration and Commissioner Ken Lawrence announced he won’t seek reelection.

Allies of Neil Makhija, a Lower Merion lawyer who runs an Indian American civic and political group, led the charge for the party not to endorse in the race to succeed Lawrence.

Jamila Winder, a former East Norriton supervisor, is also running for a spot on the May ballot. She was appointed to serve the remainder of Arkoosh’s term and received the party’s endorsement last week.

It remains to be seen whether other Democrats will run in the primary election. The top two vote-getters in each party’s primary will advance to the November general election.

Briggs on Tuesday said he’d sought the commissioner seat because he hoped to “bring my knowledge of Montgomery County, my excellent relationships with other elected officials in the state legislature, and my dedication to the place my family has called home for generations into a position benefitting all the residents of the entire county.”

But, he said, “it became apparent that my candidacy had taken a back seat to many different concerns and agendas.”

“What has made Montgomery County so strong for Democrats has been its unity. I was and am disappointed that the MCDC endorsement convention chose what I believe will ultimately be the divisive path of an open primary,” Briggs said in the email, which was viewed by The Inquirer.

“...But the committee people who are the heart, soul, and backbone of MCDC chose the open primary path, and it is a path I must respect,” he said. “I already have a job I love, and knowing that, I have concluded it’s best for our party and for my family, to step aside with grace and gratitude.”

Democrats currently control two of three seats on the board; one is reserved for the minority party.