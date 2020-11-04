U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia put the Postal Service under pressure Tuesday after voting-rights activists cited alarming data indicating that 300,523 mail ballots had been scanned into the Postal Service’s system, but never scanned out, implying that the ballots had been lost. Sullivan, who has been critical of the agency, ordered officials to sweep facilities in Philadelphia, central Pennsylvania, and 10 other locales across the country to make sure that ballots had been delivered. He set a deadline of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.