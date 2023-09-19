Pennsylvanians will now be automatically registered to vote when they go to the DMV

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will automatically register eligible voters when they get a driver’s license or ID card, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

Pennsylvania will join 23 other states that have implemented automatic voter registration as part of a national bipartisan effort to increase voter engagement and turnout — ahead of what’s expected to be a tumultuous and hotly contested 2024 presidential election.

Automatic voter registration has been lauded by good-government advocates as a way to both register more voters and keep voter rolls up to date. However, research so far has been indeterminate on whether it increases voter turnout.

Pennsylvanians have been able to opt-in to registering to vote at the end of their ID registration or renewal at PennDot locations since 1993. Starting today, they’ll need to actively opt-out of registering to vote, as part of an effort by Shapiro’s administration to streamline government processes.

“Automatic voter registration is a commonsense step to ensure election security and save Pennsylvanians time and tax dollars,” Shapiro said in a news release. “Residents of our Commonwealth already provide proof of identity, residency, age, and citizenship at the DMV — all the information required to register to vote — so it makes good sense to streamline that process with voter registration.”

Local election officials will now get automatic updates when a voter changes their name or address at a PennDot location, thus improving the accuracy of the state’s voter rolls. Counties will also be able to process new voter registrations or address changes much faster than paper applications.

“Registering eligible Commonwealth residents to vote during their visits to driver and photo license centers is a commonsense action,” Secretary of State Al Schmidt said in the announcement.

Other states with automatic voter registration include West Virginia, Georgia, Maryland and New Jersey. These states have increased the number of registered voters, but there is little evidence that it increases the number of people who ote in an election, according to a 2021 study by the Public Policy Institute of California. On the contrary, the study shows a decrease in voter turnout because the share of registered voters who cast ballots dropped.

Currently, there are 8.7 million Pennsylvanians registered to vote in the state. The Shapiro administration estimates there are 10.3 million Pennsylvania residents who are eligible to vote.

The history of automatic voter registration in Pa.

Democrats in the General Assembly have long tried to pass automatic voter registration to increase the number of registered voters. Those proposals often died in committee before getting a vote from the GOP-controlled legislature.

A spokesperson for Shapiro said the governor has the power to make the change himself because it is a policy change at one of the agencies that the governor oversees.

It was unclear as of Tuesday morning whether Republican lawmakers will challenge the new policy.

Pennsylvania has had issues in recent years with its voter registration processes at DMV locations. In 2019, former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration admitted that more than 11,000 non-citizens — who live in the state legally but are not eligible to vote – were able to register to vote.

Schmidt, then a long-time Philadelphia Republican commissioner overseeing elections, was the main voice in Pennsylvania pushing for changes to the state’s motor voter registration process to prevent non-citizens from getting onto the voter rolls. The Department of State said it closed the loophole in 2017.