How to watch Josh Shapiro’s inauguration as Pa.’s new governor

Pennsylvania will have a new governor for the next four years.

Here’s how you can watch Josh Shapiro take office — and deliver his first speech as governor, setting his goals for his administration.

First, Austin Davis will be sworn in as one of the highest-ranking Black officials in Pa. history

Austin Davis, 33, will be sworn in as lieutenant governor at 10 a.m. before the state Senate. He will be the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history, making him the highest-ranking Black official in the state’s executive branch. (Pennsylvania has never had a Black governor.)

You can watch his historic speech here.

Shapiro will reflect on Pa.’s ‘resounding rejection of extremism’ in his first speech

Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony begins at 12 p.m. It can be watched live here.

In his first remarks, he’s expected to discuss his goals for his first term as Pennsylvania’s governor. He’ll also reflect on his decisive win over far-right State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) in the November election, which he will call a “resounding rejection of extremism,” top Shapiro aides said.

He’ll be joined by a number of local community activists, including several who have been affected by gun violence.

No livestream for sold-out inauguration bash with Smokey Robinson and Wiz Khalifa

If you were hoping to catch Shapiro’s inaugural celebration in Lititz, you’re out of luck. Shapiro’s event — headlined by Motown icon Smokey Robinson and rapper Wiz Khalifa — will not be livestreamed for the public. Both performers have strong ties to Pittsburgh: Robinson, though a Michigan native, has personal and business connections; Wiz Khalifa is a Pittsburgh native.

Follow Inquirer staff for updates from the event at Rock Lititz.