A Philly veteran struggled to fix his roof. After he got help, he went to Harrisburg to make sure others get aid, too.

For six years, Douglas Paige slept on his couch.

The U.S. Air Force veteran and former Amtrak police officer once nominated as one of the nation’s “Top Cops” couldn’t sleep upstairs, where six large storage totes caught dripping water. He desperately needed a new roof on the southwest Philadelphia house where he raised his eight daughters.

For years, he tried to find help. His homeowner’s insurance wouldn’t help him replace his roof. He tried to pay contractors, but they ran off with his money. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the price of construction skyrocketed. The man who committed his life to helping people couldn’t get help in return.

“Everybody denied me help,” said Paige, 65, who is now retired.

Advertisement

He was hopeless, until a Habitat for Humanity repair program for veterans offered to fix his roof. Over the course of three days, Paige’s roof was replaced — a $22,000 project, all paid for by Habitat for Humanity. The roof repair enabled the Philadelphian to stay living in his home — a success story for a city grappling with a shortage of affordable, inhabitable residences and a glut of vacant properties in disrepair.

Now he’s working to get funding for a state program that could help more Pennsylvanians like him. And he hopes sharing his story directly with lawmakers will get them to support the Whole-Home Repairs program “so they can help other veterans and homeowners,” he said.

In Harrisburg, powerful lobbyists often drive public policy decisions by pressing legislators and sometimes even writing legislation for them. Their entire job is to make sure the priorities of their paid clients get factored into new state laws. It’s not often that ordinary taxpayers get their legislator’s ear, and even less likely that they directly ask their elected official to support an issue they care about.

Paige joined Habitat for Humanity at the Capitol in Harrisburg a week ago for International Workers’ Day to push for $300 million in annual, permanent funding for the Whole-Home Repairs program. Hundreds of progressive grassroots organizers held dozens of rallies last year to secure funding for the initiative, and began organizing again this year to make the program permanent.

Legislators usually don’t allow press into their private meetings. However, with special permission from Habitat for Humanity, The Inquirer joined some of their meetings in the Capitol.

Dramatic needs

The Whole-Home Repairs program, championed by freshman State Sen. Nikil Saval (D., Philadelphia) is a first-of-its-kind state program to help low- and middle-income homeowners and small landlords complete up to $50,000 in repairs to fight blight, make homes more energy efficient, and complete fixes like the one that made Paige’s home livable again. The state allocated $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds as part of last year’s bipartisan budget agreement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro didn’t include ongoing funding for it in his budget proposal. However, Democratic legislators who met with Paige and other advocates said they are trying to get the program a permanent funding stream.

Philadelphia received $21 million of the statewide $125 million. The program still isn’t up and running in all 64 participating counties, but Habitat for Humanity and the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation have been running similar programs for years, said Carrie Rathmann, the director of external affairs for Habitat’s Philly office.

“Everyone in the commonwealth deserves a safe and healthy home,” Rathmann said in a meeting with a legislative staffer for Rep. Roni Green (D., Philadelphia). “And we know the most affordable home is the one they’re already in.”

The city’s allocation was disbursed to the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, who then partners with Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofit groups to make the repairs. The funds will be used to subsidize PHDC’s existing repair programs.

And there’s a big need, Rathmann told lawmakers and their staff throughout the day. Philly’s Habitat for Humanity gets 400 calls each month asking for help with repairs. Statewide, the nonprofit gets 900 calls per month.

Lobbying for an organization that ‘saved my life’

Paige had only been in Harrisburg once before, to join former Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018 when he signed an executive order making Juneteenth a state holiday. (It has since become a federal holiday) He never lobbied his lawmakers before, he said, and was happy to do so on behalf of Habitat for Humanity.

“They saved my life,” he said.

Walking into the Capitol building on May 1 from the Amtrak station nearby, Paige wore a Tuskegee Airmen jacket and hat, in remembrance of the Black airmen who fought in World War II. He stopped to thank every police officer for their service.

In every lawmaker meeting, he told his story: He’s been working and volunteering to make Philadelphia a better place for 40 years. When he needed help, only Habitat for Humanity answered the call.

As the April rain hit his house, he got to listen as it pitter-patter on his roof.

“It had to be the best feeling, to have the rain hit your house and not coming through your house,” he said.