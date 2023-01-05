WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal Friday to Al Schmidt, the former Philadelphia elections official who fought pressure to stop the 2020 vote count in the city and pushed back against Republican efforts to overthrow Pennsylvania’s election results.

Schmidt, a Republican, will be one of a dozen people honored by Biden at a White House ceremony marking two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden will give one of the country’s highest civilian honors to Schmidt, other public officials who resisted pressure from then-President Donald Trump to overturn the lawful 2020 election results, and several law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the riot fueled by Trump’s lies.

The White House declaration came just hours after Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced that he would nominate Schmidt to become secretary of state, a critical job that would give Schmidt oversight over the state’s 2024 presidential vote, when Pennsylvania will again be a key battleground.

“To mark two years since the insurrection on the Capitol, the President will host a ceremony at the White House on Friday, January 6th where he will deliver remarks and award the Presidential Citizens Medal to individuals who made exemplary contributions to our democracy surrounding January 6, 2021,” the White House said in a statement. “These 12 heroes demonstrated courage and selflessness during a moment of peril for our nation. They include Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, and officials at the state and local level.”

The Presidential Citizens Medal is given to people who have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens,” according to the White House.

Schmidt was one of three Philadelphia City Commissioners who kept the city’s vote count going in the face of Trump’s pressure to stop. He and his family faced death threats, and Schmidt became a leading voice of the efforts to uphold the election result, so much so that he testified at an early hearing of Congress’ Jan. 6 investigation.

Others who will be honored Friday are: