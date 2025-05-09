Building trades unions and real estate interests are fueling the PAC working to defeat DA Larry Krasner

The super PAC spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to defeat District Attorney Larry Krasner’s reelection campaign is primarily funded by donors from the real estate industry and the construction trades unions, according to a campaign finance report the group filed Friday.

The Concerned Citizens of Philadelphia, a newly formed group organized primarily by prominent developer Mohamed “Mo” Rushdy, raised $385,000 between its formation earlier this year and May 5, the end of the reporting period.

It spent $364,212.57 during that period, according to the report filed Friday, the first public disclosure of the group’s contributions and expenditures.

Krasner is being challenged by former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan in the May 20 Democratic primary, and no Republican has filed to run.

The Concerned Citizens of Philadelphia is running a TV ad attempting to tie Krasner to spikes in crime in Philadelphia. It so far has not spent money to promote Dugan.

“If Larry Krasner can’t do his job, we’ll find someone who will,” the group’s ad says.

The super PAC’s top donor was Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a deep-pocketed and politically powerful union that gave $150,000. The PAC also received $50,000 from the Laborers District Council and $20,000 from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 21.

Jason Nusbaum, owner of City Living Philly; Mark Nicoletti, president and co-CEO of Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation; and Richard Vague, a venture capitalist and former state official, all gave $25,000 each — the largest contributions that came from individuals.

Corporate donations included $25,000 from Meridian Bank, $5,000 from Turn Key Realty LLC, and $2,500 from Wawa’s political action committee.

As a super PAC, the group can accept donations larger than the city’s limits for contributions to candidates’ campaigns. But it is prohibited from coordinating with candidates.

Rushdy, managing partner at the Riverwards Group, and Richard Green, CEO of Firstrust Bank, both contributed $10,000.

Rushdy said it’s no coincidence people in the real estate industry and construction unions want to be involved in the DA race: When perceptions of public safety in the city improve, builders benefit.

“Everyone has an interest in seeing the city of Philadelphia as a safe city where people can move into neighborhoods and feel safe walking around, going into stores at night without feeling threatened,” Rushdy said in an interview Friday. “I have no doubt that [Krasner] means good, I have no doubt that he is a good man, but I also have no doubt that his policies have failed miserably.”

Krasner spokesperson Anthony Campisi said the PAC’s report shows that Dugan “is relying on millionaire developers perpetuating a message of fear.”

“Instead of cozying up to special interests, Larry has a proven track record of standing up to bullies of all sorts — from shooting groups to Donald Trump and his wealthy friends," Campisi said in a statement.

Mark Lynch Jr., Local 98 business manager, said the union, which has also donated directly to Dugan’s campaign, is backing him “because we believe a safer Philadelphia is essential to the city’s future.”

“Judge Dugan has the experience, integrity, and leadership our city needs to restore accountability and rebuild public trust in the criminal justice system,” Lynch said in a statement.