The Philly GOP is running a write-in campaign in the DA race ... for Democrat Patrick Dugan

Philadelphia Republicans are organizing a write-in campaign that could allow Democratic district attorney candidate Patrick Dugan to run as the GOP nominee in November if he loses in the Democratic primary to incumbent Larry Krasner.

“There would be a chance that Judge Dugan could come back in November and defeat Larry Krasner,” Philadelphia Republican City Committee chairman Vince Fenerty said. ”We believe that Judge Dugan would do a better job as district attorney than Larry Krasner."

There is no Republican candidate for district attorney this year. But if 1,000 GOP primary voters write in Dugan’s name in the May 20 election, he would become the party’s nominee.

The Philly GOP’s write-in campaign, which was first reported by the Northeast Times, involves Republican ward leaders and committeepeople reaching out to primary voters with instructions on how to write in Dugan’s name. The party has launched the website WriteInDugan.com to spread the word.

Many Philly political observers believe Dugan faces an uphill battle in the Democratic primary. Republicans are hoping Dugan could prevail in the general election if he could combine the city’s GOP electorate and independents with his Democratic base.

But in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 6-to-1, the odds of any GOP nominee coming out on top in November would remain a long shot.

The GOP plan, Fenerty said, is based on Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s 2023 reelection campaign, in which the moderate Democratic incumbent lost his primary to a more progressive challenger — coincidentally named Matt Dugan, no relation — before winning the general election while running as the GOP nominee.

Patrick Dugan is a military veteran seen as a tough-on-crime alternative to Krasner, a former defense lawyer who has made national headlines as a leader of the progressive prosecutor movement ever since his shock victory in the 2017 district attorney‘s race.

Dugan is running with the backing of the deep-pocketed building trades unions and has raised more money than Krasner, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. But Krasner, who is vying for a third term in office, enjoys superior name recognition, a major advantage in an off-year election cycle that typically sees low voter turnout.

“I wish Pat well in the Democratic primary. I hope he wins,” said J. Matthew Wolfe, a GOP ward leader. “If he doesn’t win and we can get 1,000 signatures, then he’ll have the opportunity to carry the campaign on another few months, which might be valuable in getting his name recognition up.”

Fenerty said the city’s Republican Party “kept this very much under wraps until two days ago,” when mail ballots were sent out to voters. The Philly GOP is running the write-in effort as an independent expenditure campaign, which means that it is prohibited from coordinating with candidates, Fenerty said.

Fenerty said he knows Dugan and assumes the Democrat is aware of the write-in effort. But he emphasized that the GOP is not working with Dugan.

“I’m sure he knows what‘s going on, and because he knows we are doing this, if you have looked at any of the fliers, we’re doing that as an I.E. of Republican City Committee, which is not being coordinated with his campaign staff,” Fenerty said.

Dugan’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on whether he would accept the GOP nomination if he loses the Democratic primary.

But Dugan was asked about the potential of him receiving the GOP nomination at a May 3 event that was streamed on the Facebook page of the group Port Richmond Neighborhood Action.

“I am Pat Dugan, and I am running in a Democratic primary,” he told the audience. “The rest of the stuff, I have no idea what‘s going on out there. I don’t know if the Green Party or any other party is doing anything. I’m running in a Democratic primary and I’m going to beat [Krasner] in a Democratic primary.”

A Krasner campaign spokesperson said the fact that Republicans approve of Dugan shows he isn’t the right choice for Philly Democrats.

“We’re known by the company we keep, and it says a lot that MAGA Republicans are pushing so hard to get Pat Dugan elected,” Krasner spokesperson Anthony Campisi said. “Philadelphians want someone who will fight Donald Trump and his billionaire friends, not someone who will get in bed with them in their relentless pursuit of power.”

In a WURD Radio debate between the candidates Thursday evening, Krasner pressed Dugan to commit to not running as a Republican.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat, have been so my entire life, and I’m running for DA,” Dugan said without clarifying if he would accept the GOP nomination.

When the moderator pressed him to say whether he would accept the GOP nomination, Dugan said, “I am not running as a Republican. I am running as a Democrat.”

At the Port Richmond event last week, Dugan campaign manager Dan Kalai elaborated on Dugan’s response to the audience member who asked about the former judge’s potential nomination by Republicans.

“We get this question a lot,” Kalai said, adding later that “the race is over after the primary.”

Krasner has sought to portray himself as stronger than Dugan when it comes to standing up to President Donald Trump, running ads vowing to stand up to “Trump and his billionaire buddies.” That line of attack for Krasner will likely be boosted by the news that Philly Republicans are working to nominate Dugan.

Without prompting, Kalai noted Trump’s role in the race in his response to the audience member at the Port Richmond event.

“What I will say is that [Dugan] taking a strong stance against Trump is — that‘s — Krasner has brought this into the race," Kalai said. “So there’s not much Krasner can do against Trump that Judge Dugan can’t do. That‘s a fact. So to answer your question, if I were you, if you’re a Republican, reach out the Republican City Committee. Talk to them. That should answer your questions about that.”