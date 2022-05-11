Philadelphia will have a series of pop-up locations for voters to return their mail ballots in person from Friday through Monday.

City elections officials on Wednesday approved 10 events where staffers will be available to collect ballots from voters.

Friday, May 13, 1-4 p.m., 29th & Chalmers Playground, N. 29th St. & Chalmers Ave.

Friday, May 13, 1-4 p.m. Blackwell Library, 125 S. 52nd St.

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.-noon, Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.

Saturday, May 14, 9a.m.-noon, Shawmont Elementary School, 535 Shawmont Ave.

Saturday, May 14 1-4 p.m., Cobbs Creek Library, 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway,

Saturday, May 14 1-4 p.m., China Gourmet Restaurant, 2842 St. Vincent St.

Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field- Lot K, Pattison Ave. between S. 11th and Darien Sts.

Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Bartram High School, 2401 S. 67th St.

Sunday, May 15, 1-4 p.m., Julia De Burgos Elementary School, 401 W. Lehigh Ave.

Monday, May 16, 4-6 p.m., CFCF, 7901 State Rd

Mail ballots must be received by county elections officials by 8 p.m. on election day — postmarks don’t count. State and local officials urge voters to return their ballots as early as possible. In the final few days, if possible, voters should return their ballots in person, instead of relying on the Postal Service, which can take several days to deliver the ballot.

To that end, Philadelphia also has 16 mail ballot drop boxes where voters can return a ballot leading up to that deadline.

City Hall (South Broad Apron): 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., 19107

Riverview Place: 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 19123

Eastern State Penitentiary: 2027 Fairmount Ave., 19130

Pelbano Rec. Center: 8101 Bustleton Ave., 19152

Ford PAL Rec. Center: 609 Snyder Ave., 19148

Smith Playground: 2100 S. 24th St., 19145

Vogt Rec. Center: 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Independence Branch Library: 18 S. Seventh St., 19106

Dorothy Emanuel Rec. Center: 8500 Pickering St., 19150

Pleasant Playground: 305 Slocum St., 19119

Shissler: 1800 Blair St., 19125

Chalfont Playground: 4382 Deerpath Lane, 19154

Stenton Playground: 4600 N. 16th St., 19140

Shepard Rec: 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Kendrick Rec: 5800 Ridge Ave., 19128

Election Warehouse: 11311 Roosevelt Blvd., 19154

Voters can return only their own ballots, with the exception of disabled voters who authorize someone to deliver their ballot.