What comes next for City Council after Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s Sixers arena endorsement

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has officially endorsed the 76ers’ proposal to build an arena in Center City. Her announcement leaves enough time for the project to be approved by City Council by the end of 2024 if a majority of lawmakers are in favor of it.

Her administration and the team have been hashing out the details of legislation and related agreements needed to approve the project for months. The mayor’s office will now transmit the bills to Council.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site and who will be the point person for legislation enabling the arena, has promised to make drafts of the bills public for 30 days before he officially introduces them. That means they cannot be introduced sooner than Council’s Oct. 24 meeting.

The bills will then be sent to the Committee of the Whole, which includes all Council members and is employed to handle major proposals, Squilla has said previously. There will likely be multiple days of hearings in which stakeholders and members of the public can testify.

The bills would likely have to be voted out of committee by Dec. 4 in order to pass by the end of the year. Council’s final day before lawmakers go on a monthlong winter break is Dec. 12.

The urgency around the Sixers’ proposal has accelerated during the last three weeks, with the release of city-sponsored impact studies, the opening of City Council’s fall session, and the Sixers’ declaration that time was running short for them to achieve their planned 2031 opening.

Earlier this month, hundreds of arena opponents staged a loud, rain-soaked march through Center City, the second big demonstration in 15 months to close streets, stop traffic, and assert Chinatown’s resistance to the project.

Staff writer Jeff Gammage contributed to this article.