Chris Rabb says he’s reported his treasurer for ‘unauthorized withdrawals’ from his campaign for Congress

State Rep. Chris Rabb, who is running in a competitive primary for Philadelphia’s open congressional seat, said his now-former campaign treasurer made unauthorized withdrawals and that he’s reported her to federal authorities for “misconduct.”

The treasurer, Yolanda Brown, is a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based campaign consultant who was last month accused of embezzling six figures worth of campaign dollars from another Democrat.

Rabb said in an interview Friday that he would not speculate on the amount of money that may have been stolen, citing a pending review. He said he reported the matter to the Federal Election Commission.

“My team and I remain committed to this campaign toward a collective victory on May 19,” said Rabb, who is running to succeed retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans.

Brown, who manages the firm Brown Financial Consulting Services Group LLC, did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

A campaign treasurer is generally responsible for a political action committee’s bank account and is often tasked with ensuring legal compliance. Rabb on Monday filed paperwork with the FEC to list himself as his campaign’s treasurer, replacing Brown.

Last month, Ken Welch, the mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., accused Brown of embezzling $207,000 from his campaign committee. Attorneys for Welch’s campaign told a local Fox television station that they had discovered Brown made “improper transactions” and “demanded the return of funds.” When the money was not sent back, Welch’s campaign notified state and federal law enforcement, the station reported.

Campaign finance reports showed that Welch’s PAC had made several transactions, including one for $100,000, to a business that Brown controlled.

The developments came as the race for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, which is about half of Philadelphia, was just heating up. Rabb is considered among a handful of frontrunners seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the district, which is one of the most Democratic-leaning in the country.

Rabb was not in attendance at several events this week — including two community forums — citing an emergency.

A progressive and a five-term lawmaker who represents Northwest Philadelphia in the state House, Rabb is amassing support from some of the city’s left-leaning organizations.

But he was already struggling to keep up with other frontrunners financially.

State Sen. Sharif Street, the former head of the state Democratic Party, had more than half a million dollars in the bank as of Jan. 1, according to his most recently filed campaign finance report. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, had nearly $400,000 on hand after loaning her campaign $250,000 of her own money.

Rabb, by comparison, had just shy of $100,000 in the bank. That came after a lackluster fundraising quarter — he raised $127,000 in the final three months of 2025, significantly less than the $257,000 he raised in the previous reporting period.