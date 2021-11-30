Al Schmidt, the lone Republican on Philadelphia’s election board who staunchly defended the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, will resign in the coming weeks to take over as the next president and CEO of the good-government watchdog group The Committee of Seventy.

Two people familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified because the announcement was scheduled to be made public Tuesday, confirmed those plans.

Schmidt, who is halfway through his third four-year term as a city commissioner, announced in January that he would not seek reelection in 2023. He won the seat in 2011 and ran unopposed in the 2015 and 2019 Republican primaries.

One of the three seats on the board is reserved for a member who is not part of the majority political party in Philadelphia, where Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one.

Schmidt has faced repeated personal attacks from former President Donald Trump and other election deniers after Trump lost Pennsylvania. Republican officials in the city and state did little to come to his defense.

Still, Schmidt said in January that his decision not to seek reelection had nothing to do with those attacks, suggesting that to do so would “be like capitulating to the psychological terrorists.”

Schmidt testified in an October hearing for the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Rules and Administration about threats made against the lives of his three small children after the 2020 election. He said threats to elections officials in the state died down for a time but restarted when Republicans in charge of the General Assembly in Harrisburg started pushing for “a bogus audit” of the presidential election.

The Committee of Seventy announced in July that David Thornburgh, who has served as president and CEO since 2014, would step down in January to serve as a senior advisor to the group on the issues of redrawing legislative district lines and the push for Pennsylvania primaries to be open to voters who are not members of the Republican or Democratic parties.

The nonpartisan nonprofit was founded in 1904 to fight corruption in Philadelphia and to push for civic reforms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.