City Council’s weekly meeting has been canceled after the death of Chief Clerk Michael A. Decker

Philadelphia City Council has canceled its weekly meeting on Thursday following the unexpected death this week of Chief Clerk Michael A. Decker, according to an internal Council email that was obtained by The Inquirer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the unexpected passing of our esteemed colleague, Michael Decker. His dedicated service spanning over 40 years in City Council has left an indelible mark on the city, and his sudden departure has left us all in shock and mourning,” Council President Kenyatta Johnson wrote in the email, which was sent to Council members Tuesday.

“Due to this devastating news, Council will not be in session this Thursday February 22nd. We will reconvene on Thursday February 29, 2024.”

Decker’s passing was announced Tuesday, but a cause of death was not immediately known. Grief services are being made available to Council employees, according to Johnson’s office.

His job entailed overseeing Council procedures and recording bills and resolutions as they made their way through the legislative process. He worked in Council for 36 years, and served as chief clerk for the last 15 years.

Decker, 58, was a “walking encyclopedia” of Council’s rules and processes, as Majority Leader Kathy Gilmore Richardson put it, and the loss of his institutional knowledge could significantly disrupt the body.

His death comes at a time of significant turnover for Council. When lawmakers began their new four-year terms last month, 12 of the 17 members had previously served for one term or less. Johnson was elected as the body’s leader last month, replacing former Council President Darrell L. Clarke.

And much of Council’s technical staff, including its top budget analysts, turned over following Clarke’s retirement, with some joining new Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration.

Not all Council business has ground to a halt this week. The Education Committee on Wednesday held a hearing on the School District of Philadelphia’s practice of “leveling,” in which staff are reassigned to other schools based on enrollment.

The next major date on Council’s calendar is March 14, when Parker will deliver her budget address to lawmakers, kicking off months of negotiations over the city’s tax and spending plans for the fiscal year that begins in July.

Also on the horizon is the 76ers’ proposal to build a new arena in Center City. Councilmember Mark Squilla is expected to introduce a package of legislation as soon as this spring that, if approved, would authorize the project.

This is a developing story.