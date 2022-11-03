After almost two years under indictment on federal corruption charges and two lengthy jury trials, City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on Thursday received a hero’s welcome upon returning to Council chambers a day after being acquitted.

Johnson’s fellow Council members and others in the chambers applauded, high-fived, and congratulated the third-term lawmaker when he showed up for Thursday’s meeting after several weeks of absences while he stood trial.

After the meeting, Johnson spoke briefly to reporters but declined to discuss the specifics of the case, which concluded Wednesday.

“I’m happy to be here in City Council, and working to move the 2nd Councilmanic District, and working to make sure we have a city with peace, not guns,” said Johnson, whose district includes the western half of South Philadelphia and most of Southwest Philadelphia. “Everything that I did was done appropriately, and I’ll leave it right there.”

Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were accused of accepting a bribe in the form of a $67,000 consulting contract for Chavous from Universal Companies, a public housing nonprofit and charter school operator. Prosecutors alleged that in exchange for the bribe, Johnson took official actions that benefited Universal, including introducing legislation to change the zoning rules for one of its properties.

Johnson at the time did not disclose that his wife was being paid by Universal, as is required by city ethics rules, and he may have been required to recuse himself from matters involving the nonprofit if he had done so.

The prosecution relied solely on circumstantial evidence to make its case, and the defense argued that Chavous was qualified for the consulting role given her years of work on charter school issues.

In a Council speech, member Katherine Gilmore Richardson praised Johnson’s perseverance throughout his two trials, the first of which ended in a hung jury.

“Your test is just a testimony to show many what happens when you put and you keep God first,” she said.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier also congratulated Johnson during the meeting, saying, “I’m glad you’re back,” and Council President Darrell L. Clarke said he was glad to have Johnson back “not just as a councilman but as a true friend.”