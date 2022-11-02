A federal jury acquitted Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on federal bribery charges Wednesday, rejecting what their lawyers described as an overreaching attempt by prosecutors to invent a crime where none had occurred.

The panel of five men and seven women rebuffed the government’s accusations that Johnson had sold the powers of his office to two nonprofit executives who funneled their payoffs through a sham $67,000 consulting contract with the councilmember’s wife, Dawn Chavous.

Instead, the jury’s decision appeared to affirm defense criticism of the case as one lacking in evidence, based on conjecture, and strung together by investigators with facts “cherry-picked” to reach a predetermined conclusion.

As the jury’s decision was announced, Johnson cradled his face in relief. Chavous embraced her attorney, Barry Gross, and collapsed on the defense table in sobs as her mother and husband rushed to her side.

For Johnson, a three-term Democrat from Point Breeze, the verdict delivered a measure of vindication after seven years under a cloud of suspicion brought on by the joint FBI and IRS investigation. He and Chavous had predicted from as early as the day they were indicted in 2020 that they would ultimately be acquitted. They showed no outward signs of wavering from that certainty after a previous jury deadlocked, prompting a mistrial earlier this year.

For prosecutors, the jury’s decision came as a stinging rebuke after a recent record of big swings and victories in bribery cases against the likes of labor leader John J. Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon, District Attorney Seth Williams and U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah.

Jurors also acquitted the couple’s codefendants — Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, two former executives for Universal Companies, the South Philadelphia affordable housing nonprofit and charter school operator founded by Philadelphia music icon Kenny Gamble — who were accused of providing the council member with payoffs.

But both men will now face a separate trial on additional charges that they embezzled more than $500,000 from the organization and bribed a school district official in Milwaukee as part of a separate corruption scheme.

Johnson — whose 13 years in elected office came after an early career as an antiviolence activist and a stint as a staffer for state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams — left the courthouse Wednesday cleared to return to Council free from the threat of a conviction that could have cost him his job.

It remains to be seen what, if any, repercussions he might face for the conflict of interest posed by his wife’s consulting work exposed throughout the trial.

Twice, Johnson took official actions that benefitted Universal — first in 2014 to push zoning legislation through Council that advanced the nonprofit’s planned redevelopment of the historic Royal Theater on South Street, and then again that same year to block an effort by the city to reclaim a parcel of properties it had sold to the nonprofit at 13th and Bainbridge Streets.

All the while, Universal was paying Chavous — a charter schools advocate, Sen. Williams’ former chief of staff, and a politically connected consultant in her own right — under a contract that Johnson had failed to disclose.

Prosecutors rejected the notion that Johnson’s lapse could be chalked up to a mere mistake and described it instead as strong evidence that he was hiding his misdeeds.

But unlike the bribery trial of Dougherty and Henon last year — which was rife with wiretapped recordings that ultimately helped secure their convictions — prosecutors presented little direct evidence against Johnson, relying instead on a largely circumstantial series of e-mails, business records, bank statements and invoices that they argued left little doubt that bribery had occurred.

The case’s lead investigator, FBI Special Agent Richard Haag, estimated that Chavous had done fewer than 40 hours of work for the $66,750 Universal paid her between 2013 and 2014. He suggested that her next-to-nonexistent workload was indicative that the true purpose for her contract was to hide the payoffs to her husband.

Still, the defense balked throughout the trial not only at Haag’s dismissal of Chavous’ efforts on Universal’s behalf but the presumptuousness of prosecutors’ efforts to assign their own value to her work.

Her attorney, Gross, pointed to several instances of Chavous performing what he described as valuable services to the nonprofit including, helping to fundraise, introducing executives to her network of wealthy education philanthropists, and setting up tours and meetings to raise awareness about its schools.

“They got up there and devalued this woman’s work,” he said.

Islam, Universal’s then-CEO, also told FBI agents in 2017 that he’d hired Chavous to do fund-raising, although she hadn’t raised any funds. But in closing arguments , Islam’s lawyer David Laigaie described her as an “eminently qualified” asset to the organization

As for Johnson, his attorney, Patrick Egan, argued that it made no sense that Universal would have had to bribe the councilmember to earn his support.

He’d built his political career on supporting affordable housing and expanding access to good schools in his district, Egan said. And he’d conditioned his support for the Royal Theater rezoning bill on the nonprofit working to ameliorate the concerns of neighbors who were opposed to the proposed design.

“I don’t know anybody who bribes someone when they don’t have to,” Egan said. “Clearly, they didn’t need to pay him to get him to support him. They had the same missions.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.