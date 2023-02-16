Is Philly City Council President Darrell Clarke retiring? His top staffer has taken a step toward running for his seat.

Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff to Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, has taken the first step in the process to get on the ballot to run for his boss’ seat, an indication that Clarke might not run for reelection after more than 11 years leading the chamber.

Wilkerson has acquired nominating petitions to run for Clarke’s North Philadelphia-based 5th District seat, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not have permission to discuss Wilkerson’s plans.

To get on the ballot, district Council candidates must collect 750 signatures on their petitions. The forms can be acquired online or in person from the city commissioners, who run Philadelphia elections, but only a candidate or their representative can acquire them.

Rumors have been spreading for months that Clarke might not seek a sixth four-year term, and it’s extremely unlikely Wilkerson would have acquired petitions without Clarke’s blessing.

Clarke’s potential departure would contribute to a moment of staggering turnover in City Hall. Clarke has presided over Council since 2012, and Mayor Jim Kenney must step down in January after serving two terms.

But Clarke is famous in City Hall for keeping his cards close to the vest and for waiting to the last minute to make major decisions. It remains possible that he will end up choosing to run for reelection.

Petitions to get on the ballot are due March 7. The Democratic primary, which in Clarke’s district effectively decides the winner, is May 16.

A spokesperson for Clarke declined to comment on Wilkerson but said the Council president had not yet made up his mind about whether to seek reelection.

Attempts to reach Wilkerson were unsuccessful.

The Rev. Darnell Deans, the Democratic leader of the 32nd Ward, which is in Clarke’s district, said that Wilkerson on Monday attended the ward’s “candidates night” event but did not confirm whether he was going to run for office.

“He just came as an observer. He didn’t come saying he was running or he’s not running,” Deans said.

Council Majority Leader Curtis Jones Jr. said that it’s his understanding Clarke is still mulling whether to run again.

“He’s been reflective, and he’s seriously thinking about what’s next for him,” Jones said Wednesday. “He has always played things close to the vest. He is very private and deliberate in his dissemination of information.”

If Clarke does not run for reelection, Jones said that he will likely seek the Council presidency.

“If that opportunity opens itself, I would be honored to represent this institution,” Jones said.

While Wilkerson’s acquisition of nominating petitions could be an indication that he may run as Clarke’s chosen successor, there’s no guarantee he would prevail in the primary.

Open races for district Council seats like Clarke’s are rare, and other candidates have already been eyeing the seat. Attorney Jeffrey Young and Jon Hankins Jr., who is president of a local fashion company, have filed paperwork to become candidates in the 5th District race with the Philadelphia Board of Ethics, which is a separate process from the nominating petitions.

This year’s mayoral election has also led to turnover on Council. Candidates hoping to succeed Kenney — including six former Council members — have been blanketing the city.

Due to the city Home Rule Charter’s “resign to run” rule, those six lawmakers had to resign their seats to seek the city’s top job, as did former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, another mayoral contender.

That means that next January, following this year’s municipal elections, a new mayor and a new city controller will take office alongside a new Council featuring at least 11 members out of 17 who will have served one term or less.