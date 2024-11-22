Former Philly Council President Darrell L. Clarke is the new chair of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Former Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke is now the chair of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office announced Friday.

Clarke, who left city government in January, has been a member of the three-person board overseeing the state store system and liquor licenses since February, when the state Senate confirmed him.

He was appointed to the board by Shapiro, a political ally who received a critical early endorsement from Clarke while running for attorney general in 2016.

Clarke replaces former U.S. Rep. Tim Holden, a Schuylkill County Democrat, as chair of the PLCB.

“For almost 91 years, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has worked to benefit the Commonwealth by regulating the beverage alcohol industry, serving as a responsible retailer and wholesaler, promoting responsible consumption and alcohol education, and generating significant dollars for state and local coffers,” Clarke said in a statement.

After 25 years on Council, including 12 as its president, Clarke declined to run for reelection last year.

Councilmember Jeffery “Jay” Young Jr. took over Clarke’s North Philadelphia-based 5th District, and Council President Kenyatta Johnson won the race to replace Clarke as the chamber’s leader.