Here’s what’s in DC 33’s tentative new contract, according to the union

After more than a week on strike and several stalled negotiation sessions, leaders of Philadelphia’s largest municipal union came to an agreement with the city, returning some 9,000 blue collar workers to the job.

The contract is retroactive to July 1, but only after members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 ratify the deal. A union spokesperson told The Inquirer Thursday that the ratification vote will begin early next week at the DC 33 headquarters in West Philadelphia and stretch over multiple days. Results of the vote, conducted via paper ballot, could take weeks to finalize, the spokesperson said.

The union’s executive board previously voted 21-5 to accept the agreement, DC 33 president Greg Boulware wrote in a letter to members released publicly Thursday.

DC 33 also released the term sheet for the tentative agreement, which outlines the various elements of the contract that would go into effect if union members vote to ratify it. A spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker did not respond to questions about the contract.

“This wasn’t about settling — it was about setting a standard,” Boulware wrote in his letter. “And were proud to have fought for you and alongside you.”

Here is a rundown of the term sheet conditions for contentious issues such as wages, healthcare, and leave.

Wages and bonuses

Wages, the main sticking point during negotiations, are slated to increase 3% annually in each year of the three-year agreement. The first increase would come “on the day employees begin to return to work,” and then on July 1 in subsequent years, and would apply to all pay ranges.

In addition, the agreement will create a fifth pay scale step, as well as a third pay scale step for school crossing guards in the union. Boulware said in his letter that the fifth pay step would be added in years two and three of employment with the union, and result in a 5% total increase in pay for many members, when combined with the 3% raise provided in the agreement.

Certain DC 33 members employed in the Medical Examiner’s Office and in aviation shops will also see other increases, according to the term sheet.

Alongside the raises, the tentative contract includes a $1,500 one-time bonus for full-time employees, before taxes. Part-time workers and crossing guards will receive a pro-rated bonus.

At the onset of the strike, the union insisted on 5% annual raises for its members, while Parker’s offer included raises of 2.75%, 3%, and 3%, plus the addition of the fifth pay scale step.

Healthcare

Healthcare served as another point of contention during contract talks, with Parker’s administration initially proposing a restructuring of the current program that would have saw the city pay for the cost of claims, rather than pay a flat rate into the union’s fund. But according to the term sheet, the city will continue to pay $1,500 per employee monthly into the fund, as it does currently.

The city, however, will not make payments for the five week period from July 1 to August 5 under the tentative agreement.

DC 33 leaders originally sought to see the city’s monthly payments increase to $1,700 per employee per month. The term sheet notes that it will work with the union to hire an outside consultant to determine any increase in monthly contributions to the fund. An increase, the terms sheet states, will only come if that consultant finds that the fund falls below a six-month reserve and will remain below that reserve between July 1, 2027 and June 29, 2028, and an increase in contributions would resolve it.

If that happens, the city could make lump sum payments, or increase monthly contributions. The agreement also requires the union to work with the city to “identify cost containment strategies,” and conduct an audit through a third party to confirm the eligibility of covered employees.

“The fund remains under DC 33’s stewardship — ensuring reliable, quality healthcare for our members and their families,” Boulware wrote. “Members won’t pay premiums, won’t face rising healthcare costs, and won’t be penalized with extra charges for lifestyle or pre-existing conditions.”

Sick and bereavement leave

The new tentative contract also makes changes to sick and bereavement leave policies for members.

Among the changes, Boulware noted in his letter to members, is an increase to the number of uncertified sick days employees would need to take before being placed on an excessive sick leave list, moving from five to six days in any 12-month period. Employees will receive a warning after taking three uncertified sick days.

Additionally, the city agreed to remove a previous restriction regarding the number of sick days members could use for the care of sick or disabled dependents in their household.

Funeral leave has also been reclassified as “Funeral/Bereavement Leave” under the tentative contract, and allows “greater flexibility for employees to mourn during times of loss,” Boulware noted in his letter to members. According to the term sheet, employees will be able to day four days of leave in the event of the death of close family members, such as a spouse, child, parent, or in-law. Deaths of certain other family members warrant one day of leave.