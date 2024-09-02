Counterfeit political ads claim Kamala Harris is the official candidate of the Eagles

Did the Eagles endorse Kamala Harris?

Nah, but advertisements that claim the Democratic presidential candidate has the Eagles’ official support appeared Monday in locations around Philadelphia, sending tongues wagging, not to mention thumbs flying on social media.

The ads show the Birds’ logo above the word “Kamala” printed in bold, white letters, followed by the text “Official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles.” It features a rendering of a woman who looks a lot like Harris wearing an Eagles helmet and holding a football.

The Eagles organization quickly disavowed any responsibility for the ads.

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” the team said in a statement posted on the social media platform X on Monday.

The posters, which appeared at some SEPTA bus shelters, including ones at busy 34th and Walnut Streets and North 16th and Spring Garden Streets, also include an actual link to the team’s official website that encourages general voter registration and provides nonpartisan voter information, PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote.

So far, no one is known to have come forward to claim ownership of the ads.

But they seemed legitimate-looking enough to generate lots of chatter — both for and against the ads’ message.

Kory Aversa, a public relations professional who represents many prominent Philadelphia-area clients, said he heard about the ads, put on his Eagles jersey, and went to the bus stop by North 16th and Spring Garden to check it out himself.

“Nothing surprises me in Philadelphia,” said Aversa, who started chatting with other folks who also stopped to take photos. Reaction was mixed.

“Some people thought it was amazing. Some people thought politics shouldn’t be in sports, and some people were just surprised,” he said.

Even the publicity pro thought it was for real. He took a selfie of himself with the ad and posted it on X.

“How crazy is this!? So proud of my Birds and my city!” he wrote.

Although the Eagles organization made it clear the team was not behind the bogus ads, the Birds have had a less-than-tight relationship with former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

Following the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl victory, the team had been invited by then-President Trump to the White House. However, Trump rescinded that invitation when it was learned that several of the team members would not be attending. Less than 10 of the players planned to go.

In a statement issued at the time, Trump cited the “smaller delegation” and said some of the players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

At that time, there was controversy over athletes “taking a knee” during the national anthem, in protest of social and racial injustice. During the 2017 season, no Eagle took a knee during a regular season game or playoffs. Player Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist as a form of protest, but stopped midway through the regular season.

Initially it wasn’t clear that the team would be invited to the White House at all.