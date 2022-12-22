City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and former Councilmember Allan Domb each have agreed to pay $2,000 in fines for violating city ethics rules in unrelated cases that involve mishandling required disclosures of real estate interests, the Philadelphia Board of Ethics announced Thursday.

Johnson was investigated by the ethics board for failing to list rental income from a South Philadelphia property on his public financial disclosure after The Inquirer reported the omission in June.

Shane Creamer, the board’s executive director, said the newspaper “revealed that [Johnson] had amended his disclosure form after being questioned about his rental property income.”

“It’s important that the board enforces these disclosure rules to make sure the public has all the information about the financial interests of city officials and that there’s full compliance with those disclosure requirements,” Creamer said.

Johnson was acquitted earlier this year in an unrelated federal bribery case centered on money his wife made as a consultant, an income stream that Johnson also failed to properly disclose.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Domb, who resigned earlier this year and is running in next year’s mayoral election, failed to follow the city’s process for disclosing conflicts of interest when Council considered legislation in 2019 and 2021 that affected a property at 20th and Arch Streets in which he has an ownership stake. The insurance giant Chubb this month announced plans to make the building its largest office in North America.

Domb included his ownership of the limited liability corporation that owns property in his financial disclosure forms, and he abstained from two Council measures that were related to it, the ethics board found. But he failed to follow the city’s process for disclosing conflicts of interest by publicly stating his ownership stake in a hearing. Domb instead abstained during votes on those measures without explaining why.

“This week, I agreed to a settlement with the Philadelphia Board of Ethics regarding two votes I abstained from while a member of City Council on a property in which I held an ownership interest,” Domb said in a statement. “Although I had repeatedly disclosed my ownership interest in the property in my annual statements of financial interest and recused myself from each vote, I was not aware of a technical requirement that I publicly detail why I was abstaining. I accept full responsibility for this oversight, which is why I agreed to this settlement.”

Domb, a highly successful real estate broker known as the “condo king,” has amassed a vast real estate empire based in Center City that includes more than 400 properties in Philadelphia and is worth well over $400 million, The Inquirer found in an October report on the myriad ways city government interacts with his properties.

Domb has promised to detail how he plans to avoid conflicts of interest if he becomes mayor, but he has not yet done so.

Staff writer Ryan W. Briggs and Jake Blumgart contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.