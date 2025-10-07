Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden attended the exciting but ultimately heartbreaking Phillies’ loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series Monday night.

The former first couple, who are adjusting to life outside the White House under the cloud of Donald Trump’s presidency, were at Citizens Bank Park for the game in which the Phillies rallied in the ninth inning but fell still short in the 4-3 loss, which puts them at a two-game deficit as the series heads to LA.

Jill Biden, who grew up in Willow Grove, is a diehard Philly sports fan — sometimes described as “rabid” by her husband.

And Bidens, who live in nearby Greenville, Delaware, have regularly attended Philadelphia sporting events over the years.

But the game still marked a rare public appearance for the former president, who passed the torch to Vice President Kamala in last year’s election and has been facing blame from many Democrats for her eventual loss to Trump, including in Harris’ new book.

So far, the Phillies’ playoff run doesn’t appear to be going much better than last year’s election for the Bidens.

At the game, fans snapped photos of the former first couple, Fox 29 reported.

Jill Biden often attended attended Philadelphia sports games while her husband was president, including when Phillies faced the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

And just weeks Biden left office, the former first lady watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.

The former president played Little League baseball as a kid in Scranton and later coached his son Beau’s Little League team in Delaware. He was even inducted into the Little League Museum Hall of Excellence when he was vice president in 2009, according to the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

“If you had told me when I was an eight-year-old, playing in my first Little League, that I had a choice of pitching in the World Series and win it or be Vice President, I would have pitched.”

Whether Biden would have bunted with no one out and a man on second, as the Phillies did to disastrous effect on Monday night, the former president has yet to comment.