Philly Council president condemns Trump’s efforts to ‘whitewash’ history at Independence Park | City Council roundup

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson on Thursday condemned President Donald Trump’s administration’s reported plans to alter exhibits about slavery at Independence National Historical Park, and said he is in talks to determine next steps should the displays be changed.

Following Thursday’s Council meeting, Johnson told reporters that he is in touch with Michael Coard, an attorney and leader of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, which helped shape the President’s House Site — an exhibit that memorializes the nine people George Washington enslaved in Philadelphia and has come under the scrutiny of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Trump administration to alter Independence Park exhibit that describes slavery under George Washington, reports say

The Council president said the option to relocate any removed exhibits has not been ruled out if the need arises, especially ahead of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, when the city will receive an influx of tourists.

“We want people to see the real history that represents our country, and so in the event we do have to move the exhibit, we’ll make decisions on what that will look like in terms of making sure people still learn about their history,” Johnson said, adding that his focus right now is ensuring the changes don’t occur in the first place.

During the Council meeting, Johnson introduced a resolution opposing the Trump administration’s threats to the exhibits. The resolution came days after reports emerged that the Department of Interior is ordering alterations to the President’s House, which also details the juxtaposition of slavery and liberty during the founding of the United States.

The majority-Democratic City Council will consider — and likely approve — the largely symbolic resolution next week.

» READ MORE: Removing or editing Philly slavery exhibits is ‘un-American,’ 45 local historical groups tell Trump’s Interior secretary

In Philadelphia, uncertainty over the fate of the exhibits has caused local advocates to hold rallies, town halls, and distribute statements opposing the any alterations.

“We will continue having discussions on — in the event that it does happen — how can we rectify the situation, to keep the exhibit going," Johnson said.

Anti-Trump resolutions

Continuing opposition: Removing content from Independence Park “not only dishonors those whose stories are told, but undermines the nation’s ongoing efforts to reckon with its past to foster an inclusive and more just future,” according to Johnson’s resolution.

The president, the resolution said, is trying to “whitewash, suppress, and rewrite American history.”

Trump and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum ordered national parks last spring to flag content that “inappropriately disparages Americans past or living” for a content review. Any materials that were non-compliant were slated to be removed by Wednesday, according to Burgum’s directive. As of Thursday afternoon, no exhibits at the President’s House Site appeared to have been removed or altered.

Other Philadelphia exhibits beyond the President’s House were identified by National Park Service staff, including an interactive display at the Benjamin Franklin Museum in Old City and an iPad kiosk at Independence Hall.

Johnson was not the only Council member to protest Trump’s policies Thursday.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks, of the progressive Working Families Party, introduced a resolution condemning Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to other major U.S. cities and said she is “inviting my colleagues, the Mayor and everyone in Philadelphia, to join me in speaking out against these invasions and defending our freedom to govern ourselves.”

Trump has suggested sending troops to cities including New York and Baltimore, but has not floated a plan to do so in Philadelphia. Still, local and state officials have said they are braced for the possibility.

» READ MORE: DA Krasner to host town halls to discuss how residents can respond if Trump deploys National Guard to Philadelphia

Council on Thursday adopted Brooks’ resolution to authorize a hearing on reproductive healthcare amid Trump funding cuts and the city’s reduced budget capacity to cover federal funding cuts, including on sexual and reproductive healthcare.

And lawmakers voted to adopt Councilmember Rue Landau’s resolution that opposes Trump and Congressional Republicans’ cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Councilmember Brian O’Neill, Council’s lone Republican, opposed the resolution.

Next steps for H.O.M.E initiative

Almost H.O.M.E.: Parker asked Council to consider approving the 2025-2026 annual program statement and budget for her signature housing plan, a necessary first step before Council can approve the project’s $800 million in bond proceeds.

That’s according to a provision that members included in the authorization of the bonds that Parker wants to issue to fund housing programs supported by her Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E initiative.

In June, before summer break, Council approved many of the major facets of the housing plan, including allowing the city to issue bonds. The first $400 million portion of bonds is set to be sold this fall, and another will be issued two years later.

The bonds are a major piece of the housing initiative, which aims to produce or preserve 30,000 housing units during Parker’s first term and has become one of her defining legislative priorities.

Council members, however, did not introduce the mayor’s resolution on Thursday.

Trashing city trash practices?: Also on Thursday, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier introduced a bill that could end the city’s current practice of hauling and burning much of its trash in Chester.

The “Stop Trashing Our Air Act,” would prevent the city from contracting with companies that incinerate solid waste or recyclables.

» READ MORE: Philly burns a lot of its trash. A new Council ordinance would stop that.

The act, Gauthier said in a statement, would “end the City of Philadelphia’s role in perpetuating environmental racism through trash incineration.”

Activists have long opposed the practice in Chester and elsewhere.

“The City’s work to build a safer, cleaner, and greener Philly shouldn’t come at the cost of making our neighbors sicker, dirtier, and less safe. That’s not brotherly love. Everyone deserves to breathe clean, trash-free air,” Gauthier, chair of Council’s environment committee said.

Quotable

“For us, it’s a matter of equity. Everyone everywhere deserves beauty, and anything less than that is just not acceptable.” Jane Golden, founder and leader of Mural Arts Philadelphia

Said from the art: That was Jane Golden, founder and leader of Mural Arts Philadelphia who was recognized by Council Thursday for her legacy and work in leading the nation’s largest public art program.

Forty-two years after founding the organization, Golden — a beacon of the arts community — has announced she plans to step down from her position in July.