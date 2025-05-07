Larry Krasner and Patrick Dugan to debate Thursday on WURD as Philly DA race enters home stretch

District Attorney Larry Krasner and his Democratic primary challenger former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan on Thursday will participate in a drive-time debate on WURD Radio that could be the final direct showdown between the two candidates during the contentious campaign.

The “Justice on the Ballot” debate will take place at 5 p.m., and it will be moderated by James Peterson, the host of the daily news program Evening WURDs, the station announced Wednesday. Listeners can tune into 900 AM or 96.1 FM.

Advertisement

Although the candidates will be participating remotely, the WURD debate may be the final instance in which the candidates go toe-to-toe before the May 20 primary. No other debates are scheduled, Krasner campaign spokesperson Anthony Campisi said, but it’s possible additional events will be agreed upon over the next two weeks.

“We’re grateful that an outlet like WURD is able to host a debate for this race,” Campisi said. “We’re hoping it’s a robust exchange of ideas and look forward to making our case to voters.”

The Dugan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A debate over debates was a flashpoint earlier in the district attorney’s race, as the candidates sparred publicly over several potential options for a televised debate but never met for one. The candidates participated in several forums during the campaign, which grew heated at times.

Krasner, a nationally known progressive prosecutor, is seeking a third term, and has campaigned on portraying himself as the city’s chief adversary to President Donald Trump.

Dugan, a veteran who has been branded as a tough-on-crime alternative to Krasner, is hoping to leverage substantial financial support from the building trades unions to unseat him.