Philly ward leader convicted of sexually assaulting a child resigns after campaign dustup involving DA Larry Krasner

A West Philadelphia Democratic ward leader resigned Sunday after his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor became a flashpoint over the weekend in the district attorney’s race.

Stephen Jones, the Democratic leader of the city’s 52nd Ward, stepped down after his case burst into public view, resulting in allegations that the city’s sitting top prosecutor sought an endorsement from a convicted sex offender —a claim the district attorney denied.

On Saturday, District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat running for his third term in office, attended a breakfast with party leaders in an effort to gather signatures needed to run in the May election. The city’s progressive prosecutor faces a well-funded challenger in longtime Judge Patrick Dugan.

But the routine political meet-and-greet turned explosive when video surfaced on social media showing Krasner in the same frame as Jones, who was convicted just two weeks ago.

Jones, 79, was charged in 2023 following an incident that took place in January of that year. His first trial in May 2024 resulted in a deadlocked jury, according to court records. He was retried in February and convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a person under 13, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses.

Jones is free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for Krasner’s campaign, said in a statement that the district attorney was unaware of the case when he sought the ward’s endorsement Saturday, citing Jones’ “common last name” and saying that the case was being handled “by career prosecutors in the office.”

Campisi said the meeting drew more than a dozen candidates running in a handful of races this spring. Krasner called on Jones to resign after the campaign event gained local attention from social media and news websites.

Dugan’s campaign said Krasner’s office has been prosecuting Jones for two years, and said it was improbable that the district attorney would not have been aware of a sexual assault case against a longtime Democratic Party leader.

“Larry Krasner stood smiling beside a convicted child predator,” the Dugan campaign said in a statement. “Did he not recognize him? The DA in charge of every major case in this city failed to notice a politically connected sex offender standing next to him? Or did he know exactly who he was and choose to stand there anyway? Either answer should terrify you.”

Dugan’s campaign also pointed out that Jones isn’t scheduled to be sentenced until May 22, two days after the primary election. The campaign suggested there was “a quid pro quo to let Stephen Jones wait for his sentencing at home in exchange for political support.”

Krasner’s campaign said that is not so.

”When you look at how this case was handled, this is an example of justice being fairly and equally applied to everyone,” Campisi said, “no matter their political position or connections.”

Vincent Lorusso, an attorney for Jones, confirmed that Jones resigned. But he said Jones denied endorsing or even signing a petition for Krasner at the event.

“He met Krasner for the first time on Saturday,” the attorney said. “Krasner came to the meeting and spoke, and [Jones] said everybody does that.”

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, the chair of the city’s Democratic Party, said he was aware of Jones’ “legal trouble,” but said the details of the case were never brought to his attention.

“We never had a problem of this nature,” Brady said. “A sex offender? As soon as I found out about it I called and told him he had to resign. We can’t have that.”

A party vote is scheduled for Wednesday to announce Jones’ successor in the 52nd Ward in the Wynnefield, a post previously held by former Mayor Michael Nutter. City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, the Democratic majority leader who is the chair in the 52nd ward, is expected to replace him, Brady said. Gilmore Richardson could not be reached for comment Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.