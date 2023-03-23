Philly Mayor Jim Kenney has vetoed legislation to create a cabinet-level public safety position. Here’s what happens next.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would create a cabinet-level position overseeing public safety, rejecting a plan championed by the City Council president and passed by the legislative branch unanimously.

The measure requires a change to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter, so it needs to be approved by voters via a ballot question. The bill would have placed the question on the May 16 primary ballot.

While the veto represents a setback for Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who is retiring at the end of the year, Council is likely to try to override the veto in time to get the question on the May ballot. A spokesperson for the City Commissioners, who oversee elections, said ballot printing is currently on hold through at least next week, given a handful of candidates are facing ongoing challenges in court over their eligibility.

Earlier this month, Council passed the legislation to create a chief public safety director who would report directly to the mayor and would oversee the police, fire, prisons, recreation, and emergency management departments. In passing the bill, Council attempted to grant itself an unusual level of power over the next mayor: the ability to reject the mayor’s choice for the new position.

Advertisement

In a letter to Council, Kenney wrote that the bill was passed on an expedited timeline and that the legislative branch had not “done the necessary due diligence to fully assess whether this is an effective tool for this administration and future administrations to ensure the safety of all Philadelphians.”

» READ MORE: Philly City Council is proposing a new public safety director role. Is it a needed change, or a power grab?

The administration expressed reservations about the plan when it was being considered by a Council committee last month. Officials asked to delay the legislation, saying they had not had enough time to assess its potential effect. The plan was introduced in mid-February and passed quickly, with Council shortcutting the typical legislative process by amending and adopting the measure on the same day.

Administration officials also said Clarke’s proposal could limit a future mayor by dictating how they form their leadership system. Under current city law, mayors have wide latitude to shape the top rungs of their administrations.

Clarke has defended his plan as a needed change that would bolster the city’s public-safety response in the face of a persistent gun violence crisis.

But in his letter to Council, Kenney wrote that the managing director is currently responsible for overseeing public safety, and that adding a position with similar duties “could create the opposite of the intended effect and lead to a more complicated reporting structure, actually decreasing clear lines of authority and accountability.”

Kenney, who is term-limited, will be replaced in January, so the charter change would likely only affect his successor. Eleven Democrats are running to replace him in a campaign that’s been in large part defined by crime and public safety.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.