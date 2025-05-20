With no candidate of their own, Republicans urged to write-in Patrick Dugan for Philly DA

Republican committeepeople and election day workers on Tuesday distributed fliers instructing GOP voters to write in Patrick Dugan for district attorney in an effort to potentially allow Dugan, a Democrat, to stand as the GOP nominee in the general election should he come short among his own party’s voters.

Dugan is running against incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner in the Democratic primary, and no Republican has filed to run. If 1,000 GOP voters write in Dugan’s name, he would have the option of serving as the party’s nominee.

Republican Party leaders have said they prefer Dugan, a former Municipal Court judge and Army veteran seen as tougher on crime than Krasner. Dugan, however, has emphasized he is a “lifelong Democrat,” and his campaign manager said Dugan would decline the GOP nomination if he received it.

» READ MORE: DA candidate Pat Dugan has committed to declining the GOP nomination if he loses the Democratic primary

The Republican Party of Philadelphia, however, is continuing to pursue the write-in campaign regardless.

Some voters on Tuesday expressed confusion over how the write-in votes would be counted and whether Republican votes for Democratic candidates would count in the Democratic primary.

They would not. Pennsylvania has closed primaries, meaning only registered Republicans can vote in Republican primaries, and only registered Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries.

The Philly GOP is asking its voters to make Dugan the Republican nominee — not to vote for him in the Democratic primary.

Jeff Greenburg, a senior adviser for the Committee of Seventy, said fliering from an opposite party to encourage a write-in candidate isn’t uncommon.

“It’s absolutely legal and happens very often across the Commonwealth in local offices,” he told The Inquirer.

Greenburg said he was not sure how effective the strategy is, but he wasn’t concerned by the legality of the practice or the distribution of fliers.

“The fliers themselves are legal as long as they are 10 feet away from outside the polling room,” he said.