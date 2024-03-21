Tempers flare in City Council after pro-Palestinian speaker cut off | Council roundup

The Israel-Hamas war once again sparked a heated debate at Philadelphia City Council, resulting Thursday in a rare moment of discord between members spilling into the open.

The dispute pitted Council President Kenyatta Johnson and members who came to his defense against Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., whom Johnson defeated in last year’s race to lead the body.

It began during the public comment session, when Johnson cut off Philadelphia resident Kate Perez who was speaking against Israel’s invasion of Gaza. That issue wasn’t on Council’s agenda Thursday, and the body’s rules prohibit testimony on non-germane issues.

Before being cut off, Perez said in part, “Everyone is ignoring Palestine.”

Jones then objected to Perez being shut down, noting that she had attempted to speak about the issue at multiple Council meetings.

“We have to do better. This is a forum, and we have to follow our protocol,” he said, “but we need to create a forum where we privately listen to what she has to say. It is the month of Ramadan.”

Jones, who is one of Council’s two Muslim members, said he tries to be a team player, but feels compelled to speak up “when there is something egregious happening in this body.”

That didn’t go over well with his colleagues. Johnson defended his decision, and Councilmembers Anthony Phillips and Katherine Gilmore Richardson backed him up. When Jones tried to speak again, Gilmore Richardson made a procedural motion to shut down the discussion — an extremely rare move in Council.

“When you call for the orders of the day, there’s no debate,” she said, speaking over Jones.

There’s a lot of backstory here. Shortly after locking up the votes to win the Council president race, Johnson introduced a resolution condemning the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. The measure drew scores of protesters to Council, and supporters of Palestine disrupted proceedings several times, with some being removed from the chambers.

This year, Jones drafted a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the war, but he was talked out of introducing the proposal by his colleagues, many of whom didn’t want a repeat of the chaotic meeting last fall.

It’s unclear if the rare moment of discord will have a lasting impact on broader relationships in Council. By the end of the meeting, Johnson and Jones were complimenting each other, saying the dispute was no big deal and posing for pictures with each other. Jones even thanked Gilmore Richardson for the motion to shut down debate, saying he needed to calm down.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas adjourned the meeting and noted that Council is taking next week off for Easter.

“Maybe next week’s break is somewhat needed based on all of the emotions that folks are feeling here today,” he said. “I’m sure that everybody watching can feel the tension.”

What else happened?

Public comment chaos: The dispute over Perez’s testimony appeared to have sent a signal for the frequent fliers of Council’s public comment session to up their game.

Lynn Landes, who during the coronavirus pandemic often spread misinformation about vaccines while testifying, said that prominent and often-controversial Philadelphia lawyer George Bochetto was going to help her sue Council for preventing members of the public from speaking on issues that aren’t on the agenda.

Ogbonna Hagins, another regular at public comment who calls himself “Council’s unseated member,” criticized members for using their phones during public comment, singling out Councilmember Mark Squilla.

“Councilman, you’re not listening to me. You’re disrespecting me. That’s what the slave masters did,” he said.

And Jeremy Blatstein, the nephew of developer Bart Blatstein and the author of a sometimes-inflammatory social media account that comments on Philly politics, implored members not to alter the Turn the Key affordable housing program — an issue that was only tangentially related to the two land sales bills that he said he was commenting on.

What was this week’s highlight?

Actual legislation: Believe it or not, Council didn’t just listen to and fight about public comment on Thursday. They also passed some bills.

Lawmakers approved a bill by Councilmember Mike Driscoll that will add additional penalties for drivers who use license plate-flipping devices to hide their tags. Driscoll has said that the devices are becoming more common, and that they allow drivers to evade tolls or escape crime scenes without being identified.

A bill by Jones to crack down on the proliferation of the unregulated and untaxed casino-style gaming kiosks was also approved. The legislation will prohibit businesses from having the so-called “skill games,” which lawmakers say attract crime, unless they have a casino license or a liquor license, and 30 seats for patrons to eat or drink.

Council also approved a bill to establish a curfew for businesses along a part of Kensington Avenue, part of Councilmember Quetcy Lozada’s efforts to clean up the beleaguered neighborhood and its struggles overcoming rampant drug use and crime.

All three bills now head to the desk of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who is expected to sign them into law.

Who was there?

City Hall legend: If you walked into the public entrance at the northeast corner of City Hall anytime in the last 18 years, you were likely to be greeted by the wide smile and friendly face of Police Officer Tony Long.

Long, a 37-year police veteran, is retiring, and Council approved a resolution by Councilmember Jimmy Harrity on Thursday honoring his service.

“We come in here everyday, and the one thing we know is that Tony is going to be sitting down there looking after us,” Harrity said.

Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell, who spoke during public comment before the session got out of hand, added: “We love Tony. To know him is to love him, and for all that he’s done we all consider him a friend as much as we do our lovely officer.”

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed reporting.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the purpose of Lynn Landes’ potential lawsuit against City Council.