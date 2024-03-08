City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. drafted a cease-fire resolution but then decided to abandon it

As last week’s Philadelphia City Council session ended, someone in the audience shouted, “What happened to the cease-fire resolution?”

That piqued Clout’s interest, and it turns out the voice from the peanut gallery had good sources. City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. had indeed drafted a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza — but it never saw the light of day.

Resolutions are symbolic statements of Council’s position on a matter, and they have no practical effect. But some cause a stir, including one last fall from Council President Kenyatta Johnson that condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

There was heated public comment from both sides of the issue, and some pro-Palestine protesters were removed after disrupting Council.

Clout hears many members weren’t excited to relive that ordeal and urged Jones to drop the matter. Asked if his colleagues’ concerns factored into his decision to pull the resolution, Jones said, “No comment.”

He added: “It was difficult, but I try not to put them in a precarious position for my beliefs.”

Jones, who is one of two Muslim members of Council, said that “during the month of Ramadan, with the upcoming Passover, with Lent, now is a good time to start talking about peace.”

