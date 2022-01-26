At the only public hearing on City Council President Darrell L. Clarke’s proposal to redraw Council’s district boundaries, Philadelphia residents on Wednesday criticized the secretive process he used to draw the map, called for the city to tackle the issue of “prison gerrymandering,” and raised questions about the lines drawn in Fishtown, Brewerytown, and Harrowgate.

“They do it behind closed doors. They give people two weeks and one public comment,” said Howard Fisher, a canvasser with the political group One PA. “That doesn’t sound democratic to me.”

After almost two hours of overwhelmingly negative feedback on the plan, a Council committee recessed at about noon Wednesday for one week without voting on or amending the proposal.

The delay means Council will have little time to spare before its Feb. 12 deadline imposed by the city Home Rule Charter. If Council fails to adopt a new map by then, the Charter requires the city to withhold paychecks from lawmakers until they approve a new map.

Clarke said that Council will amend the plan, in part to deal with an issue concerning the unequal distribution of population across the 10 districts that could subject the map to a legal challenge.

Many residents who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting said they were unhappy that Clarke only unveiled the map to the public last week after more than a month of behind-closed-doors talks, leaving little time for the public to digest and comment on the proposal before the hearing.

“We value your opinion. Believe it or not, we really do,” Clarke said at the end of the session. “We do hear what you say, and we have tried our best.”

In broad strokes, Clarke’s proposal is similar to the current Council map, with no district seeing significant geographic, demographic or political change. But the boundaries were tweaked to account for population shifts, and some who spoke Wednesday questioned those choices.

Fishtown, for instance, is currently split into two Council districts. Under Clarke’s plan, it would be split into three, which Jon Geeting, president of the Fishtown Neighbors Association, said would make it more difficult for residents to get help from their representatives.

“This is confusing for our neighbors,” Geeting said at the hearing. “Keep Fishtown together as one neighborhood.”

In a map of compact districts that correspond to identifiable parts of the city, Clarke’s North Philadelphia-based Fifth District has long been an exception, with an extension that juts east to capture a sliver of Fishtown that includes Clarke’s home.

Councilmember Mark Squilla’s First District, which runs along the Delaware River from Pennsport to Port Richmond, and Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez’s Kensington-based Seventh District also include parts of Fishtown under Clarke’s plan.

Not all of the feedback was negative.

Christine Kennedy, executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, applauded a shift in Clarke’s proposal that places the entire North 2nd Street business corridor in Squilla’s district, replacing the current split between Clarke and Squilla’s districts.

“We see the new map as being beneficial to our portion of Philadelphia at least,” Kennedy testified. “We think it will help streamline some responses and engagement.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.