Philly DA challenger Patrick Dugan frames himself as ‘the real reformer’ in first TV ad of the campaign

In the first television ads of the race to become Philadelphia district attorney, former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan is framing himself as “the real reformer” in a subtle jab at progressive incumbent Larry Krasner.

The commercial, set to begin airing on cable networks across the city this week, features Dugan introducing himself to voters as a military veteran and former judge who would balance offering “second chances” to nonviolent offenders with securing “safer neighborhoods.”

Advertisement

“I’m running for DA to make our city as safe as it is great,” Dugan says in the spot. Then a supporter, Sheila Carter of Mount Airy, chimes in and says: “Pat? He’s the real reformer.”

The advertisements offer a glimpse into how Dugan is selling himself to Democratic primary voters in the five weeks ahead of the May 20 election. Television ads are seen as one of the most effective ways to reach voters, especially for a challenger such as Dugan who is taking on a well-known, two-term incumbent.

But commercials are expensive, and Dugan’s campaign framed the advertising push beginning this week as further evidence of its “major fundraising advantage” over Krasner’s side, which is not yet running ads.

Campaign finance reports filed last week show Dugan, who is supported by a bevy of labor unions, far out-fundraised Krasner in the first three months of this year. However, Krasner has projected confidence in his operation and this week released a poll, paid for by his campaign, that shows him with a significant lead.

Dugan is attempting to chip away at Krasner’s coalition by campaigning as a “tough, but fair” alternative to the district attorney, who is considered a national leader of the progressive prosecutor movement and was a civil rights attorney before taking office in 2018.

For example, Dugan has touted his record as a judge overseeing programs that divert low-level offenders out of the criminal justice system, including the city’s Veterans Court, which he founded. And he has said he would improve some of Krasner’s most popular efforts, such as a unit dedicated to investigating claims of wrongful imprisonment and overturning convictions.

Dugan, who grew up in Frankford, is also continuing to lean on his Philadelphia bona fides. At one point in the ad, he sports a kelly green Eagles jersey, holds up a number one, and says: “Go Birds.”