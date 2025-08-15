Philly FOP gets pay raise, but can’t exclude Citizens Police Oversight Commission investigations in new contract

Philadelphia police officers will receive a pay raise this and next year, but there won’t be rollbacks on transparency and accountability measures in their newly awarded contract as their union had initially proposed.

A panel awarded members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 a two-year contract that costs the city a total of $343 million over its five year plan. FOP Lodge 5 members, who are “uniformed” employees, will receive a 3% pay increase this and next fiscal year as well as a one-time cash payment of $3,000 within 30 days and other changes to sick leave and wellness.

During a Friday news conference announcing the award, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said “the bonus payment is intended to, quite frankly, recognize the efforts and the sacrifices of Philadelphia’s police officers.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Friday that the award helps make the department more appealing. “This starts that process of making us on par with our colleagues and our collar counties, et cetera,” Bethel said.

This marks the third major labor agreement that Parker has announced this summer after a one-year contract extension for the city’s four major unions expired on July 1. Last month — after a tumultuous eight-day strike — American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 reached a three-year contract with the city. A few days later, AFSCME DC 47 reached their agreement with the city.

But the contract process is different for police officers. Police, firefighters, and other public safety personnel are prohibited by state law from going on strike. Since this weakens their leverage at the bargaining table, the law, in exchange, outlines a process known as interest arbitration. A three-person panel — one chosen by the city, one from the union, and the other from the American Arbitration Association — hears out both sides and issues the contract, known as an arbitration award.

The pay raise awarded to officers checks off one of the boxes for the FOP. The other items on their wish list didn’t appear to make it in the award.

Earlier this year, The Inquirer reported that the FOP wanted less oversight of its officers in its new contract. For example, it wanted to end a longtime department policy of releasing the names of most officers involved in shootings, prevent the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) from investigating police misconduct, and restrict outside access to available records.

The arbitrators chose to largely maintain the status quo.

“...The Panel has declined the City’s proposal to expand the role of the Civilian Police Oversight Commission and the FOP’s proposal to exclude the Commission from the various roles it currently plays in the discipline process,” the panel wrote in the arbitration award.

“Moving forward, the Panel recommends that the Commission invest in fostering stronger relationships with both the Police Department and the FOP as it fulfills its current role,” the panel continued.

A spokesperson for the FOP did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, but in a letter on the the union’s website president Roosevelt Poplar wrote and highlighted in yellow: “Police Oversight Commission proposals all denied by the Panel.”

The arbitration award also provides officers with one “wellness day” per fiscal year, effective 60 days after the issuance of the award. The day must be requested at least 48 hours in advance, and they cannot be used in June or July, according to the award document. The summer months tend to be the most active for Philadelphia police.

The police department will also hold a pilot program that allows members to use five days of accrued sick leave each year to care for certain family members. The award also outlines the city making a $5 million lump sump payment into the FOP Retiree Joint Trust Fund and an increase in the union’s longevity scale.

The FOP has made headlines recently after The Inquirer investigated the union‘s expenditures, raising questions about financial practices and transparency surrounding its spending.

Poplar rejected this reporting and said, in part, in a letter: “These stories often appear at suspiciously strategic times particularly during key moments in our contract cycles.”

Staff Writer William Bender contributed reporting to this article.