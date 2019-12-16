How to submit a sticker design

Designs must fit within a two-inch diameter circle with a quarter-inch bleed around it and should be nonpartisan, original work that is visible from a distance. All designs should contain one of the following three phrases, or the equivalent in Spanish:

I Voted

I Voted Today

Future Voter

Submissions will be accepted in January, with a public judging period from Feb. 17 through Feb. 28. The winners will be announced March 2.

Templates, full details, and information on submissions can be found at philadelphiavotes.com, by calling the Philadelphia City Commissioners at 215-686-3460, emailing ivotedsticker@philadelphiavotes.com, or by mail at City Hall, Room 130, Philadelphia, PA 19107.