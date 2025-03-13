New Philly police forensics lab will be in University City, Parker administration says

The Philadelphia Police Department’s new forensics lab will be located on Market Street in University City, a decision the city made after spending years securing funding and evaluating real estate options.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced the location of the new crime lab Thursday during her budget address, saying the new lab to be located at 4101 Market St. will “mark a giant step forward in forensics technology and crime solving ability for our police department.”

“We’re embracing technology to improve our performance,” she said. “The police department will move forward with a new forensics lab to assist the force with forensics investigations to help solve crime.”

The selection will kick off a new, monthslong phase of planning, development, and construction that will culminate with the Police Department opening an expanded lab for handling and testing guns, drugs, DNA, cell phones, and other forms of evidence. Officials have long said that replacing the city’s current crime lab, which is undersized and outdated, will allow for law enforcement to solve crimes faster and build stronger cases.

Elected leaders including former Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have been advocating for a new police crime lab for years, including amid a pandemic-era surge in gun violence when officials said it was a potential solution to improve clearance rates of shootings.

» READ MORE: Philly’s new forensics lab has been in the works for years, and the city is still deciding where to put it

Since then, securing funding and selecting a location has been a process steeped in politics and beset by delays related to both the pandemic and the transition last year to a new mayor. Kenney’s administration secured millions of taxpayer dollars from the state to pay for forensics equipment in 2022, and the following year, 14 firms applied to house the site — but he didn’t select a space before leaving office.

After Parker took over as mayor last year, the city set aside millions more to construct the lab and conducted site visits at three locations that were finalists. In April, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told an increasingly impatient City Council that the process of selecting a space was in the “homestretch.”

Nearly a year later, Parker said her administration plans to spend $67 million over the next five years for the lab and related costs, which she called “money well spent.”

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier was leading advocate for putting the crime lab in University City — which is part of her district — saying last year that the space was already outfitted to be a laboratory and that putting it in West Philly’s burgeoning life sciences corridor was a “no-brainer.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.