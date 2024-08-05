Philly homeowners will see property tax bills increase $330 on average as city reassesses properties

The average Philadelphia homeowner will see their property tax bill increase by $330 this year, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration announced Monday as her office prepares to release the first citywide real estate reassessment in two years.

The city will mail reassessment notices to property owners this week, and the new valuations will soon be searchable on the city’s website.

Tax bills are due March 31, 2025. The real estate tax rate is 1.3998% of a property’s taxable assessed value. Parker and City Council this year left the rate unchanged, but tax bills increase when assessments go up as property values grow over time.

“Our residential real estate market is strong,” Finance Director Rob Dubow said. “That’s a good indicator for the Philadelphia market’s desirability, but again it means taxes will go up.”

The city has 580,000 real estate parcels, including residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional plots, and many property owners will see their tax bills go up by far more or less than the $330 average increase. About 20,000 properties will see lower assessments this year. Rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods will see the highest spikes.

Residents who believe their assessments are inaccurate have two ways to contest the valuations. First, they can request that the Office of Property Assessment conduct a First Level Review, an informal process in which the agency takes a second look at its own work.

To file a formal appeal, property owners must challenge their assessments with the Board of Revision of Taxes. The deadline is Oct. 7.

To combat the expected increase in assessments, Council proposed and Parker agreed to raise the homestead exemption, which reduces the assessed value of owner-occupied properties, from $80,000 to $100,000. That program will save property owners up to $1,399, depending on the value of their homes.

Council also created a new relief program for low-income homeowners that freezes property tax bills for individuals who make less than $33,500 per year and married couples who combined make less than $41,500.

The city also has a tax freeze program for low-income seniors and the Longtime Owner Occupants Program, or LOOP, which protects residents in gentrifying areas.

Property tax revenue is split between the city and school district. Parker this year successfully pushed Council to increase the share that goes to the school district from 55% to 56%, which the administration said will produce $125 million in additional revenue for schools over five years.

Expected increases in property values will net the district another $115 million in that period, for an overall increased contribution of $240 million from the local property tax.

This is a developing story.