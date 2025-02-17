Philly DA Larry Krasner to announce he’s running for a third term

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will launch his campaign for a third term Tuesday, framing his bid as a continuation of his progressive criminal-justice policies and presenting himself as a local foil to President Donald Trump.

Krasner, a two-term incumbent Democrat who first won office eight years ago as an insurgent political outsider, will officially launch his campaign at Philly Community Access Media, according to a news release. It’s the same place where the former defense attorney announced his first run for office ahead of the 2017 race for district attorney.

Krasner’s campaign said the prosecutor was looking to continue his progressive policies, including overseeing a record number of exonerations, and work to reduce crime “while working closely with law enforcement partners.”

The announcement was also heavily focused on Trump, describing the president as presenting an “unprecedented threat,” saying he has attempted to politicize the federal Department of Justice and is ushering in a crackdown on immigrants.

Krasner’s announcement this week will put an end to one of the worst kept secrets in local politics. Sources close to Krasner have said for months that he intends to seek a third term, he ramped up fundraising activities late last year, and his campaign arm began selling merchandise two weeks ago.

Krasner will face Democratic challenger Patrick Dugan, a former municipal court judge who is presenting himself as a more pragmatic alternative to the progressive Krasner. Dugan has already been backed by a variety of politically influential labor unions, including the Philadelphia Building Trades & Construction Council.

No other candidate has announced a run, and it’s unlikely any others will. Candidates will start circulating petitions to get on the ballot this week.