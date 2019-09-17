Two of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, Lisa Deeley and Al Schmidt, voted in February to select St. Louis, Mo.-based KNOWiNK as its vendor for “e-pollbooks,” a decision that was largely overshadowed by the simultaneous award of a controversial contract for new voting machines. At several times during and after the selection process, Deeley said she hoped voters would appreciate the electronic poll book system and that they would help the commissioners run elections more efficiently and respond more quickly when issues arise.