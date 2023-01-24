Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be greeted with gold medal and protests at The Union League

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be honored at The Union League Tuesday, with a side of rancor from planned protests outside, during a visit to Philadelphia Tuesday.

There’s a good chance DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential contender known for his rhetorical skirmishes with critics, will see as much value in being reviled as in being reveled.

DeSantis will receive The Union League’s highest honor — a gold medal first awarded to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 — during a late afternoon reception and program.

Protests are scheduled to start outside the historic club on South Broad Street at noon.

The city’s NAACP chapter is calling on the private club to cancel the event, an unlikely outcome because The Union League has already rebuffed a similar request from more than 100 dues-paying members.

The NAACP, in a news release Tuesday, repeated the concerns first laid out in an October letter from those club members about DeSantis. Those claims include:

DeSantis “does not support the peaceful transfer of presidential power” and is “equivocal about an armed insurrection against the United States” on Jan. 6, 2021. DeSantis supports political candidates “who spread the lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” DeSantis has “trampled on the 1st Amendment” by supporting “the banning of books from libraries and schools and the restriction of what school teachers can say and teach.”

The NAACP also cited Florida’s decision Friday to reject an advanced African American studies course proposed for the state’s schools, a decision DeSantis stood by Monday while claiming the course amounted to “indoctrination.”

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party also decried DeSantis and what it called his “extreme agenda,” including an abortion ban he signed into law in Florida last year that includes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The DeSantis event, which first sparked disunity in the Union League in September, was originally scheduled for Oct. 13 but then was postponed after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

The club was founded during the Civil War in 1862 to support Lincoln and his policies. It describes the gold medal as something “to be conferred on men who were regarded as deserving well of their country.”

The Union League has steadfastly refused to discuss in public the DeSantis event or the backlash it created within the club. The event, with tickets costing $160, is sold out.

The Union League told members last week that electronic devices must be turned off during the DeSantis event and that no photography or video recording is allowed. Members are also not allowed to ask DeSantis for his autograph.