Mayor Parker’s Sixers arena town hall drew conflicting views; she took no stance

Hundreds of people who favored and opposed plans for a $1.55 billion downtown Sixers arena packed the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Wednesday night, the majority of speakers condemning the project at a town hall called by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.

Across almost three hours, Chinatown residents described their fears that the project would ruin their beloved community, while union officers insisted it was time for Philadelphia to step up and support a project that could boost jobs and the downtown economy.

At the start, the mayor advised the crowd, seated in one full auditorium and two overflow rooms, that people must be respectful when others were speaking — and for the most part they were.

“This is a listening session,” said the mayor, who came no closer to stating a yes-or-no position on the arena.

The first person called to the microphone was an attorney with the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Annie Lo, who immediately ceded her time to two Chinatown high school students.

The room erupted, as people in red-and-white “No Arena” T-shirts clapped and cheered.

“Why should the city let a billionaires’ playground destroy Chinatown,” asked one of the young women, Faye Liu, “when our schools don’t even have playgrounds? … Please, Mayor Parker, don’t steal our future.”

Advocates for Chinatown at one point complained that Parker had ignored several previous invitations to visit the neighborhood. Supporters of the arena praised her leadership.

Ryan Boyer, who leads the Buildings and Construction Trades Council and is one of the project’s biggest backers, told those in the hall that Chinatown could be protected, and that Market Street East, the business corridor where the arena would stand, could not be allowed to continue to decline.

“If you go to East Market, it is desolate and it is dangerous,” said Boyer, adding that a Sixers arena would be only the start of a revival because “investment attracts investment.”

City Hall observers expect Parker to endorse the project this fall.

For Parker to ultimately oppose the project would cause a political earthquake.

Some of the project’s highest-profile supporters rank among her most important allies: construction and service-workers unions, the Black clergy, and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The mayor has previously said she will eventually take a side and fight for that position.

The arena cannot proceed at 10th and Market Streets without City Council approving a package of enabling legislation, which could come this fall. Only four of the 17 members have revealed their positions: Three oppose it, one stands in favor, and more are expected to make their stances plain once Parker and Councilmember Mark Squilla, a key player, speak up.

“I’m trying to speak to the heart of you, mayor, and also to Councilman Squilla — people’s lives are at risk,” said one arena opponent who did not give his name.

The first speaker to endorse the arena was Daisy Cruz, Mid-Atlantic district leader for the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which represents building-service employees such as custodians and security guards in Center City office buildings.

The union, she said, “has fought almost every big landlord and corporation in Center City.”

But amid the decline in office occupancy that’s followed the COVID-19 pandemic, the union is hoping an arena can spur more downtown development.

“We have to build Center City in a way that creates as many good jobs as possible,” Cruz said.

The arena would claim the western third of the Fashion District mall, covering the area from 10th to 11th and Market to Filbert Streets, and include a 20-floor, 395-unit apartment building. It would be adjacent to Chinatown.

“I’m here to say the African American Chamber of Commerce supports the efforts of 76 Place,” said the Rev. J. Henry Buck Jr., of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown and of the African American Chamber of Commerce. “Now is the time for Philadelphia to take a stand and become a world-class city.”

In recent weeks opponents in Chinatown and elsewhere have sought to pose a single, pointed question to the mayor and City Council: Who do you work for? The people who live and work in Philadelphia, or the billionaire owners of a wealthy sports team?

To mark Parker’s birthday this week, Chinatown advocates delivered a big, strawberry-topped cake to City Hall, the red piping saying, “Mayor Parker: Happy Birthday! Save Chinatown!”

“We wanted Mayor Parker to know we’re thinking about her on her birthday, and we’re watching what she does,” community member Jenny Chen said in a statement. “The future of Chinatown’s immigrant community rests in Mayor Parker’s hands.”

The Sixers announced the project more than two years ago in July 2022, contending the arena would bring jobs and vitality to struggling Market Street East.

During the last two-and-a-half weeks the urgency around the proposal has accelerated, with the release of city-sponsored impact studies, the opening of Council’s fall session, and the Sixers’ declaration that time was running short for them to achieve their planned 2031 opening.

Meanwhile, New Jersey officials are trying to lure the team to the Camden waterfront, offering hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits.

The Parker administration has been working with the Sixers to draft a package of arena-enabling legislation. If that’s presented to Council soon, Council President Kenyatta Johnson said, it’s possible lawmakers could vote on the arena before the end of the year.

The city-commissioned impact studies, conducted by outside consultants and paid for by the Sixers, concluded that the arena may be appropriate for Center City but would pose substantial risk to Chinatown.

The mayor closed the town hall in fiery fashion, saying she has observed “implicit bias that is present in some statements regarding this administration’s ability to make a sound decision about this deal.”

Her reference was not immediately clear. Parker noted that, despite humble beginnings in Northwest Philadelphia, she holds an Ivy League degree and is more than qualified to make a call on the arena.

She described her decision-making process as evaluating “return on investment for the entire city of Philadelphia while being ultra-sensitive because of my real-life, lived experience.”

“When it is time for me as mayor of this city to stand up and affirm where I am on this issue,” she said, “you will know where I am.”

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this article.