The 76ers are pushing back the timeline for winning over City Council on a Center City arena

The 76ers’ development team has for months said its deadline for winning City Council approval to build an arena in Center City is the end of 2023, which would have set up a high-stakes battle over the controversial plan during a lame duck session of Council.

But hours before lawmakers were set to gavel in their first meeting of the fall on Thursday morning, the team appears to be relaxing its timeline.

“We have said from the start that we will follow the city’s lead and we’re willing to take the time to get this right. That’s why we announced the project eight years in advance,” 76 Devcorp spokesperson Nicole Gainer said in a statement Wednesday night, referring to the team’s plan to open a new arena in 2031. “While we will continue to work with urgency, we believe that a winter legislative process will likely make the most sense to allow time for the studies to be completed.”

The team initially said it needed Council approval by June 2023, making this the second instance it has delayed its timeline.

The move reflects the political realities of pushing through Council a controversial and complicated plan, which would require lawmakers’ approval for zoning changes, the closure of one block of Filbert Street, and other measures.

The proposal has drawn vocal opposition from Chinatown, which abuts the proposed site; skepticism from Comcast, which is the 76ers’ current landlord in the Wells Fargo Center; and criticism from many urban design experts, who say an arena that is closed many nights of the year could prevent a revitalization of the East Market Street corridor.

The arena’s footprint would stretch from Market Street to Filbert Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose 1st District includes the area and will be the point person on the legislation in Council, has cautioned the team against rushing it through Council.

There appears to be ample support for the project among lawmakers, thanks in no small part to support from powerful labor unions and Black business and religious leaders. But Council members don’t want to appear like they ignored the concerns of Chinatown and other stakeholders by moving too fast.

Squilla said Thursday morning that he was pleased to hear that the team was changing its timeline.

“We’ve been telling them that for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t think we had the time to do it.”

The 76ers’ eight-year timeline

If the 76ers had stuck to their 2023 timeline, this fall’s Council session would have been a nail-biter. The city’s impact studies on the project are not expected to be released until next month. And Squilla has promised community members that he will allow them 30 days to review drafts of the enabling legislation before he introduces it in Council.

After that, the bills would have proceeded to what likely would have been a blockbuster committee hearing, including public comment from Chinatown advocates who fear the project will displace their historic community.

The 76ers hope to begin playing in their new arena in 2031, after their current lease with the Wells Fargo Center expires. It’s not clear why the team has set such firm deadlines eight years in advance, but Gainer’s statement Wednesday may offer a clue.

The arena would replace part of the Fashion District shopping mall, which has been struggling to stay afloat. If the mall were to fall into bankruptcy, the 76ers could potentially be prevented from buying the parcel it needs for the arena.

Gainer’s statement noted that 76 Devcorp is “committed to doing our part to make sure the mall remains solvent while the process plays out.”

In response to a follow-up question, Gainer declined to provide details on how the 76ers plan to help the mall. ”Since Fashion District Philadelphia is owned by a public company, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time,” she said. “That said, a dark mall in Market East would benefit no one. Macerich, a California-based real estate investment firm that is the parent company of the Fashion District, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Delaying Council passage into next year means it will be one of the first major issues facing a new generation of City Hall leaders because Mayor Jim Kenney and Council President Darrell L. Clarke are both set to leave office in January.

Kenney, who is term-limited, has been supportive of the 76ers’ plan, while Clarke, who declined to seek reelection, has not indicated his position on it.

Kenney is likely to replaced by Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker, a former Council majority leader who has spoken favorably about the project. The race to fill Clarke’s seat, meanwhile, may not be decided for months, with several veteran lawmakers, including Squilla, vying for the top job.

This is developing story. Check back later for updates.