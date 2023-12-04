Philadelphia could soon have a ski mask ban. Here’s what to know.

As Vogue wrote earlier this year: “All the cool kids are wearing balaclavas,” also known as ski masks. The accessory can be seen on the slopes, in hip-hop videos, and on the runway. But Philadelphia City Council voted last week to ban ski masks in certain public places.

Supporters say the legislation will help curb crime in the city because people have worn them while committing crimes — making it hard for police to identify suspects. Opponents of the ban say it could violate freedom of expression rights and be misused by police to stop pedestrians.

Council passed the bill, written by Councilmember Anthony Philips, who represents parts of Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia, on Thursday in a 13-2 vote. It is now on Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk, and will take effect if he signs it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where would ski masks be banned and what is the penalty for wearing them?

The new rule would allow the city to fine people $250 for wearing a ski mask or balaclava in parks, schools, day-care centers, city-owned buildings, and on public transit. The legislation defines a ski mask as a “close-fitting garment covering the whole head and face, with holes for the eyes, mouth, or nose, or any combination of the three.”

Are there exceptions?

The bill has exceptions for holiday costumes, religious purposes, work safety, theatrical productions, winter sports, and “First Amendment activities,” like protesting.

How would this law be enforced?

While the Police Department supported the bill, its leadership says that enforcing the rule could be complicated because of the exceptions.

When would the ban take effect?

The ban would take effect immediately, if and when the mayor signs the bill. A spokesperson for Kenney said last week that his office was reviewing the bill.

Phillips said he is working on marketing campaigns to educate young people about the rule and “reveal who they are under the mask.”

Was there opposition?

A half-dozen residents, including people sporting ski masks, urged members to vote against the bill Thursday. One was Jetson Cruz, an activist with the Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project, who said the legislation would give police a reason to target young people.

The ACLU and the union that represents lawyers at the Defender Association of Philadelphia also opposed the ban. The ACLU said the proposed law could infringe on free expression rights and contribute to the misuse of stop-and-frisk, a legal but controversial tactic in which police pat down a person for guns or drugs if they suspect the person committed a crime. Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has embraced stop-and-frisk, but has said she won’t stand for misuse of the tactic by police.

Progressive Councilmember Kendra Brooks, a member of the Working Families Party, and Democratic Councilmember Jamie Gauthier voted against the bill.