How to find your polling place in Philadelphia on Election Day

The 2023 Primary Election is about two months away, but the deadline to register to vote ends on May 1. If you are planning to vote in person, here is what you need to know to find your polling place and what your rights are at the polls:

When is election day?

The Primary Election is taking place on May 16.

What time do the polls open and close?

Polls will open at 7 a.m., and you can vote until 8 p.m. Folks in line by 8 p.m. can still vote after the deadline.

Do I need any documents to find my polling place?

No. All you need is your address.

Where is my polling place?

The Department of State has a polling places search tool to help find your voting location. To find out where you vote, visit vote.pa.gov. Insert your county, city, street name, house number, and zip code. The tool will show you the designated polling place for the address you entered, and any accessibility features for voters with disabilities and seniors.

Being able to see the polling place doesn’t guarantee you are registered to vote there. Check your voter registration status online, or by contacting your county’s voter registration office.

Another way to find your polling place is the Philadelphia Atlas. Besides showing you a location, it also displays a preview of the election ballot and parking information.

Polling place location says “not found”

If all the information you plugged in is correct, but your polling place still comes out as “not found,” contact your county’s election office. For Philadelphia County, call 215-686-1590.

Accessible polling places

The federal government mandates that all voters have access to cast their ballot, including people with disabilities and senior citizens. However, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners, even when accessible voting locations must be available within each election district, they don’t all have the same level of accommodation. Accessible polling places are divided by these features:

B: Polling places that don’t fully meet federal and state accessibility criteria, but people with disability and seniors can still access the polls with minor assistance. F: If a voting place fully meets federal and state criteria, it’s called a fully accessible building or “F.” H: Polling places with “handicapped parking” are categorized as “H.” FH: Fully accessible voting locations with inclusive parking.

If you have a disability or are over 65, and your polling place isn’t qualified as “FH,” you can vote with an alternative ballot. Make sure to request one by 5 p.m. the Tuesday before the election and return it to the County Board of Elections in City Hall Room 142 by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks won’t be able to be counted.

Do I need an ID for in-person voting?

No, unless this is your first time voting at that specific place. If so, these documents count as proof of identity:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID. Student ID or valid Employee ID. Current utility bill or bank statement. Any paycheck or government check. U.S. passport. Voter registration card issued by the Philadelphia Voter Registration Office. Photo or non-photo ID issued by any state or federal agency. U.S. Armed Forces ID. Firearm permit.

If you forget your ID, you might still get to vote with a provisional ballot.

My name’s not in the poll book

This can happen if you requested a mail-in ballot and forgot to return it, or if poll workers can’t find your voter registration in the poll book. Whatever the case, you have a right to vote on a provisional ballot. This type of ballot is counted “no matter how close the contests are,” according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

Language accessibility at the polls

Citizens have a right to vote irrespective of their English proficiency. If you or anyone you know needs language assistance at the polls, find a poll worker and ask for a “language line.” This will allow you to get assistance in your language.

If no bilingual interpreters are on-site, they will call one through the Election Board phone. Voters that can’t read or write in English can also bring someone along with them to help.

Folks who feel their right to language accessibility was denied, can file a complaint with the Office of Immigrant Affairs at 215-686-0876, or with the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations at 215-686-4670.

What if someone’s trying to prevent me from voting?

If your rights as a voter aren’t being respected or if anyone is trying to influence your vote at the polls, call the election hotline at 215-686-1590 or the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office at 215-686–9641.