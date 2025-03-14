Senate Democrats are split on the Republican continuing resolution as government shutdown deadline looms

Democrats in Washington went from being in a tight spot to in a state of intra-party dissent this week as members weigh how to vote on a bill to fund the government for the next seven months and avoid a shutdown.

Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D., N.Y.) announced on Thursday that he would support the Republican-backed continuing resolution, arguing a government shutdown would cause too much harm to Americans and further empower President Donald J. Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk to slash government spending.

“The CR is a bad bill. But as bad as the CR is, I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option,” Schumer said.

But Schumer appears to have far from the last word among Democrats on the matter.

Both Delaware Sens. Chris Coons and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester have said they are voting against the bill, which, if passed, will boost defense spending by $6 billion compared to the 2024 fiscal year and decrease nondefense spending by $13 billion. Republicans have said the bill is “clean” and without partisan measures, but many Democrats, including Coons, argue the resolution’s lack of specifics allows Trump and Musk more latitude to direct funds as they wish.

Coons said the bill “enables Trump’s and Musk’s devastating and unconstitutional cuts that have reduced our government’s ability to protect public health and safety, made it harder for seniors to get their Social Security checks, and created an opening for China by dismantling our foreign aid partnerships.”

He also cited reductions to funding to build affordable housing.

New Jersey Sens. Andy Kim and Cory Booker have also said they will vote no.

“Republicans have made it so Musk and the most powerful win and everyone else loses,” Kim said in a statement. “I don’t want a shutdown but I can’t vote for this overreach of power, giving Trump and Musk unchecked power to line their pockets.”

Schumer criticism mounting

On Friday, House Democrats circulated a letter calling on Schumer to reconsider with 66 signatures.

“The American people sent Democrats to Congress to fight against Republican chaos,” they wrote. “Instead of capitulating to their obstruction, we must fight ... we urge you to reject the partisan continuing resolution.”

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Inquirer, had support from Pennsylvania Democrats U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans, Summer Lee and Madeleine Dean.

The most pointed criticism of Schumer came from his own counterpart in the House, Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries.

“Next question,” Jeffries told reporters on the Hill when asked if there should be new leadership in the Senate.

Other than Schumer, one of the only Senate Democrats to unequivocally vow to vote for the continuing resolution is Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.)

» READ MORE: Sen. Fetterman says he’ll back a GOP spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Will other Democrats follow?

Fetterman has urged his fellow Democrats to join him in voting for the bill, but few of his colleagues have heeded his call — even in the wake of Schumer’s statement.

An initial vote is expected Friday afternoon, and would need 60 votes — or the support of eight Democrats, if lawmakers vote along party lines — to advance.