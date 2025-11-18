Trump lashes out at former Philly Daily News reporter when pressed on Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump is drawing widespread criticism after lashing out at a female reporter who was pressing for information about files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One Friday, Bloomberg White House correspondent and former Philadelphia Daily News reporter Catherine Lucey attempted to ask Trump about the release of the so-called Epstein files, which the Trump administration has refused to make public.

Advertisement

“If there is nothing incriminating in the files–” Lucey said before being cut off.

“Quiet, quiet, piggy,” an angry Trump shot back while pointing at Lucey.

Neither Lucey nor Bloomberg have responded to The Inquirer’s requests for comments.

“Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor,” Bloomberg said in a statement to the Guardian. “We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

Lucey, who has not spoken publicly about the matter, was first identified by the Guardian, and can be seen in photos of the interaction with Trump on Air Force One.

Trump’s remarks drew criticism from across the media world. CNN anchor Jake Tapper called the president’s remarks “disgusting and completely unacceptable.” Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson called the president’s comments “degrading.”

“The president continues to behave in ways that not a single parent I know would tolerate from their elementary-school-aged kids,” wrote the Atlantic’s McKay Coppins.

A White House official defended the remark in a statement to MSNOW’s Vaughn Hillyard, claiming without evidence Lucey “behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane.” They did not elaborate.

Though the exchange took place days ago, video footage began circulating Tuesday ahead of a House vote on the Epstein files. It has since gone viral among the masses, drawing ire from critics and being reposted by outlets like Pop Crave.

Trump has a history of making sexist comments toward female journalists. He’s previously called women in the press corps “nasty,” “crazy,” and “losers” over the years. He also has used derogatory language about women, comparing them to pigs, dogs, and other animals.

Before her time in D.C., Lucey was a respected reporter in Philadelphia, spending 12 years at the Philadelphia Daily News covering everything from police corruption to local news — but her sweet spot was politics. Her portfolio included coverage of then-Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration and the city’s changing power dynamics.

Lucey left in 2012 to work for the Associated Press, focusing on Iowa state politics and presidential races for four years. From there, she headed to the Wall Street Journal, where she covered the Trump and Biden administrations. She joined Bloomberg in March, according to a news release.

Trump also drew criticism Tuesday afternoon after lashing out at ABC News reporter Mary Bruce, who also asked about the Epstein files during an Oval Office meeting between the president and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files?” Bruce asked. “Why not just do it now?”

“It’s not the question that I mind, it’s your attitude,” Trump shot back. “You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.”

Until recently, Trump had strongly opposed efforts to release the Epstein files. Last week, he called the House’s efforts to press the Department of Justice to make the files available a “Democrat hoax.”

Trump has been connected to Epstein socially for decades. Reports show Trump was mentioned in Epstein’s emails over 1,000 times, making him the most-cited person in the documents released this week by the House Oversight Committee.

But Trump has been reversing his stance on releasing the files, saying on Air Force One, “we have nothing to hide.”

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with a 427-1 vote, demanding the Department of Justice release the unclassified documents on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The bill will now head to the Senate, where its future is unclear.